Kenneth D. Hritz, 67, of Shippenville passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his loving wife by his side.
Born Aug. 17, 1953, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late George and Rose Hritz.
Updated: January 18, 2021 @ 12:05 pm
Larry W. Spence, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Richard J. "Dicky" Swartz, 52, a resident of 113 Norman Street, Franklin died peacefully at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.
Ruth E. Galletta, 93, of Campbell Road, Titusville passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville surrounded by her family.
Richard Q. Hart, 75, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Violet Marie (Confer) O'Neil, 91, of Fertigs, went to be with Jesus, in her home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Arlene B. Fair, 90, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 17, 2021, at her son's residence in Oil City following a period of declining health.
Jerry Lee Spangler, age 76, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the West Shore Hospital.
Larry H. Hall, 80, of Franklin, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Susan Klingler, age 71, of Clarion, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Doris M. Lawrence, age 93, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home.
Felicia Ann Porter, 41, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
John Louis Bohlen passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Clarion Hospital from COVID-19 complications.
Cathy A. Crews, 65, of 7 E. Second St., Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at home following an extended illness.
Edward H. Culbertson, 87, of Franklin, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
James C. Davis III, of 1847 Hill City Road, Seneca, passed away unexpectedly at 8:02 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, from an acute sudden illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Donna Lee McEntyre, a Fountain, Colorado resident since 1985, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021.
John F. Sobina, 95, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Independence Village in Aurora, Ohio.
Margaret "Peg" Umstead, 89, of Route 38, Cranberry, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, Jan. 15, 2021, at Clarion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret E. "Peggy" Roser, 82, of Oil City, formerly of Plum Township and Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, due to the COVID-19 virus.
Thomas "Tom" Jolly Townley of Oil City passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Robert J. Banner, 64, formerly of Fryburg passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.
Wayne James Carlson, 62, of Mercer, formerly of the Eau Claire-Emlenton area, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his residence of natural causes.
Brenda E. Conner, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
John P. "Jack" Milford Jr., 80, of Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Jan. 13, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital of complications due to COVID-19 virus.
Chadd Edward Murray, 49, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.
Robert J. Banner, 64 , formerly of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.
Kimberly Ann Bowser, 55, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lee Roy F. Grosch, 81, of Clarion, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Clarion Hospital.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, Karen A. Kolhagen, often known as Gypsy, passed peacefully from this world to join her beloved late husband "Hallie" with her daughter Marcie by her side.
Thomas A. Madras, age 85, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home in Herculaneum, Missouri.
Barbara Jo Mathieson, 62, of Franklin, entered the Kingdom of Heaven Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, after a long illness.
Thomas Jolly Townley of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Richard A. Trusik, age 68, of West Hickory, formerly of Allison Park, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home in West Hickory.
Elaine Lee "Lainey" Whitling, 76, of Rockland, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Anna E. Miller, 84, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, 2021, at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Lorena Glenn, 72, of Harrisville, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at AHN Grove City.
Larry E. Jordan, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Reverend Kathryn A. Reitz, 71, of Sligo, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.
