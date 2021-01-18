Kenneth D. Hritz

Kenneth D. Hritz

Kenneth D. Hritz, 67, of Shippenville passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his loving wife by his side.

Born Aug. 17, 1953, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late George and Rose Hritz.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Hritz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Larry W. Spence
Obituaries

Larry W. Spence

Larry W. Spence, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Richard J. 'Dicky' Swartz
Obituaries

Richard J. 'Dicky' Swartz

Richard J. "Dicky" Swartz, 52, a resident of 113 Norman Street, Franklin died peacefully at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.

Ruth E. Galletta
Obituaries

Ruth E. Galletta

Ruth E. Galletta, 93, of Campbell Road, Titusville passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville surrounded by her family.

Richard Q. Hart
Obituaries

Richard Q. Hart

Richard Q. Hart, 75, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Kenneth D. Hritz
Obituaries

Kenneth D. Hritz

Kenneth D. Hritz, 67, of Shippenville passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his loving wife by his side.

Arlene B. Fair
Obituaries

Arlene B. Fair

Arlene B. Fair, 90, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 17, 2021, at her son's residence in Oil City following a period of declining health.

Jerry Lee Spangler
Obituaries

Jerry Lee Spangler

Jerry Lee Spangler, age 76, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the West Shore Hospital.

Larry H. Hall
Obituaries

Larry H. Hall

Larry H. Hall, 80, of Franklin, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Susan Klingler
Obituaries

Susan Klingler

Susan Klingler, age 71, of Clarion, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Doris M. Lawrence
Obituaries

Doris M. Lawrence

Doris M. Lawrence, age 93, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home.

John Louis Bohlen
Obituaries

John Louis Bohlen

John Louis Bohlen passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Clarion Hospital from COVID-19 complications.

Cathy A. Crews
Obituaries

Cathy A. Crews

Cathy A. Crews, 65, of 7 E. Second St., Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at home following an extended illness.

James C. Davis III
Obituaries

James C. Davis III

James C. Davis III, of 1847 Hill City Road, Seneca, passed away unexpectedly at 8:02 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, from an acute sudden illness.

Obituaries

Furthermore...

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

John F. Sobina
Obituaries

John F. Sobina

John F. Sobina, 95, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Independence Village in Aurora, Ohio.

Margaret 'Peg' Umstead
Obituaries

Margaret 'Peg' Umstead

Margaret "Peg" Umstead, 89, of Route 38, Cranberry, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, Jan. 15, 2021, at Clarion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Margaret E. 'Peggy' Roser
Obituaries

Margaret E. 'Peggy' Roser

Margaret E. "Peggy" Roser, 82, of Oil City, formerly of Plum Township and Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, due to the COVID-19 virus.

Robert J. Banner
Obituaries

Robert J. Banner

Robert J. Banner, 64, formerly of Fryburg passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.

Obituaries

Wayne James Carlson

Wayne James Carlson, 62, of Mercer, formerly of the Eau Claire-Emlenton area, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his residence of natural causes.

Brenda E. Conner
Obituaries

Brenda E. Conner

Brenda E. Conner, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

John P. 'Jack' Milford Jr.
Obituaries

John P. 'Jack' Milford Jr.

John P. "Jack" Milford Jr., 80, of Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Jan. 13, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital of complications due to COVID-19 virus.

Chadd Edward Murray
Obituaries

Chadd Edward Murray

Chadd Edward Murray, 49, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.

Obituaries

Robert J. Banner

Robert J. Banner, 64 , formerly of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.

Kimberly Ann Bowser
Obituaries

Kimberly Ann Bowser

Kimberly Ann Bowser, 55, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Karen A. Kolhagen
Obituaries

Karen A. Kolhagen

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, Karen A. Kolhagen, often known as Gypsy, passed peacefully from this world to join her beloved late husband "Hallie" with her daughter Marcie by her side.

Thomas A. Madras
Obituaries

Thomas A. Madras

Thomas A. Madras, age 85, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home in Herculaneum, Missouri.

Barbara Jo Mathieson
Obituaries

Barbara Jo Mathieson

Barbara Jo Mathieson, 62, of Franklin, entered the Kingdom of Heaven Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, after a long illness.

Obituaries

Richard A. Trusik

Richard A. Trusik, age 68, of West Hickory, formerly of Allison Park, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home in West Hickory.

Elaine Lee 'Lainey' Whitling
Obituaries

Elaine Lee 'Lainey' Whitling

Elaine Lee "Lainey" Whitling, 76, of Rockland, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Anna E. Miller
Obituaries

Anna E. Miller

Anna E. Miller, 84, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, 2021, at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Lorena Glenn
Obituaries

Lorena Glenn

Lorena Glenn, 72, of Harrisville, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at AHN Grove City.

Larry E. Jordan
Obituaries

Larry E. Jordan

Larry E. Jordan, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.