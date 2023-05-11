Kenneth DuWayne Dittman

Kenneth DuWayne Dittman

Kenneth DuWayne Dittman, age 72 of Franklin and formerly of Lamartine, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 9, 2023 at his home, following an illness.

Born Jan. 29, 1951 in Lamartine, Clarion County, he was a son of the late Lawrence Emerson Dittman and Dorothy Burgham Beals Dittman.

Obituaries

Furthermore - Glenn L. Bauder

Glenn L. Bauder, 83, a resident of 674 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:55 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family following a period of declining health.

Shirley Ann (Troutman) Heeter
Obituaries

Shirley Ann (Troutman) Heeter

Shirley Ann (Troutman) Heeter, 90, of Parker passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Parker Personal Care where she had been a resident for the last several years.

Dollie J. Moore
Obituaries

Dollie J. Moore

Dollie J. Moore, 75, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday morning May 9, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Debbie L. Fox
Obituaries

Debbie L. Fox

Debbie L. Fox, 52, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ER.

Eileen Anne (Bonini) Master
Obituaries

Eileen Anne (Bonini) Master

Eileen Anne (Bonini) Master, 72, of Parker passed away Monday morning (05-08-23) at Parker Personal Care Home following complications due to diabetes.

Geraldine M. 'Gerry' McMillen
Obituaries

Geraldine M. 'Gerry' McMillen

Geraldine M. “Gerry” McMillen of Summerville, 88 years old, passed away Sunday evening, May 7, 2023 at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor dementia wing, with family at her side.

Ronald M. Hall
Obituaries

Ronald M. Hall

Ronald M. Hall Sr., 92, a resident of 1077 Cooperstown Rd., Cooperstown, died peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023 at The Collins House of Franklin, with his beloved family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Obituaries

Wayne A. Cunning

Wayne A. Cunning, 67, of Oil City, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Monday May 8, 2023, at UPMC-Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness. He is survived by a daughter, Shelbi Cunning; and a son, Thomas Cunning.

Michael S. McGarvie
Obituaries

Michael S. McGarvie

Michael S. McGarvie, 48, of Titusville, passed away at home, with family by his side, Saturday, May 6, 2023 after an extended illness.

Lois McGuirk
Obituaries

Lois McGuirk

Lois McGuirk, 93, of Miola, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease.

Terry E. Tobolski
Obituaries

Terry E. Tobolski

Terry E. Tobolski, age 78 of Shippenville Health Care, formerly of Clarion died May 6, 2023 at the Shippenville Health Care in Shippenville.

John M. Schultz Sr.
Obituaries

John M. Schultz Sr.

John M. Schultz Sr., 99, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Obituaries

Ira E. Truitt

Ira E. Truitt, age 89 of Fairmount City, passed away Friday morning, May 5, 2023 at his home following a period of declining health.

Richard Oxenham
Obituaries

Richard Oxenham

Richard Oxenham, 84, of Winter Springs, Florida died on April 29, 2023, following a 5 year battle with chronic kidney disease and cancer. Born Oct. 14, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of James and Elsie Oxenham.

Jacqueline L. Hazlett
Obituaries

Jacqueline L. Hazlett

Jacqueline L. Hazlett, 67, of Oil City passed away May 4, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer, which she has fought since 2016.

William Martin Henry
Obituaries

William Martin Henry

William Martin Henry, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2023, one day shy of his 70th birthday. He died after a battle with cancer.

Gregory Thomas Bean
Obituaries

Gregory Thomas Bean

Gregory Thomas Bean, age 38, of Meadville, formerly of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on May 3, 2023, at his residence.

James Arthur Lynn
Obituaries

James Arthur Lynn

James Arthur Lynn, 90, of Utica, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Born, Nov. 20, 1932 in Westmoreland County, he was the son of Ottis and Isabell Hiles Lynn. He married Hazel Gehres on Oct. 11, 1958, and she survives.

Obituaries

Mary Lou Fritz

Mary Lou Fritz, 69, of Lakewood, New York passed away on May 4, 2023, at Heritage Park Skilled Nursing Facility, after a 15-year valiant battle with ovarian cancer.

Diane Winters
Obituaries

Diane Winters

Diane Winters, 71, of Woodstock, Georgia, formerly of the Rocky Grove and Franklin area, passed away April 21, 2023, after her fifth bout with cancer.

Obituaries

Mary M. Baker

Mary M. Baker, 90, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Dennis E. McCauley
Obituaries

Dennis E. McCauley

Dennis E. McCauley, 70, of Oil City, entered Heaven on April 30, 2023 after a period of extended illness. He passed away at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Ernest Dale Miller
Obituaries

Ernest Dale Miller

Ernest Dale Miller, age 90, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Genevieve Mae 'Genny' Hitchcock
Obituaries

Genevieve Mae 'Genny' Hitchcock

Genevieve Mae “Genny” Hitchcock, 86, of Strattanville, entered into the loving arms of her savior at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after a sudden illness.

Virginia T. Smith
Obituaries

Virginia T. Smith

Virginia T. Smith, 100, of Franklin, passed away at the Caring Place at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023.