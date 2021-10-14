Kenneth E. Rhoades, 64, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Trinity Living Center Skilled Nursing Home, in Grove City.
Born Oct. 13, 1956, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Margaret Bush Paden but was blessed to be raised by his adoptive parents, Charles and the late Joan Rhoades, along with his brother James Rhoades.
Alice Mary Engel, of Oil City, dedicated her life to taking care of others as a certified nursing assistant, most recently with U.C.I.P. Alice died unexpectedly in her sleep of cardiac complications on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 61.
Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after a long, courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.