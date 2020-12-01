Kenneth L. Douglass Sr.

Stephen David Osgood, 56, of Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in a sad turn of events, passed away unexpectedly while doing yard work at his childhood home, 177 McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough.
Robert J. Womer Jr., age 63, of Cooperstown, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, as a result of COVID-19. He was born Sept. 21, 1957, in Oil City, son of the late Robert J. and Jessie P. (Gonzales) Womer Sr.
Mary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.