Kenneth L. "Kenny" Dodd, age 84 of Knox, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday evening, March 1, 2021.
Born May 16, 1936, in Salem, he was the son of the late Leroy and Mary Ashbaugh Dodd.
Pamela R. (Warring) Fesenmyer, 65 of Seneca, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, March 1, 2021, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
Dianna M. Hersman, 68, of Georgetown Road, Polk, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer, with her family by her side.
Marjorie Anne Ziegler, 91, of McKinley Health Center, Brookville formerly of Seneca, passed away at 2:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Betty Jean Clark, 86, of Oil City, died at home surrounded by her children on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Nalayah Oliva Rochelle Harris passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. She was born at 9:47 p.m. and met the eyes of Jesus at 10:42 p.m. on the same day.
Every birthday Dad celebrated he announced his age as "older than dirt." Born on Sept. 2, 1947, Papa John Schneeberger was born to Beatrice Mae Holden and Pline Jason Schneeberger in Oil City Hospital.
Sister Andrea Weidle, OSB, 94, died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Mount Saint Benedict Monastery in Erie.
Josephine Blair, 96, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Joshua Lee Flick, 33, of Tionesta, died Saturday morning, Feb. 27, 2021, shortly after his arrival to the Titusville Hospital emergency room.
Stanley B. Seybert, of Parker, departed the Allegheny River on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Bernice J. Stanczak, 99, of Clenmore Place, New Castle, passed away the morning Feb. 21, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Linda D. Fair, 67, of Parker, died Feb. 1, 2021.
A. Maxine Hawk, age 94, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
H. Roger Marchinke, 84, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Lori J. Rankin, age 59, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home following an illness.
K. William "Bill" Bailey, 81, of Cranberry, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Bayside Health Center in Brooksville, Florida.
Richard Barger, 80, of Tylersburg, died Monday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home.
Pamela Sue Goforth, 64, of Oil City, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a period of declining health.
Clifford E. "Tip" Graham, 90, of Franklin, passed away at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Donald M. Heller, 95, of Marienville, passed away at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Walter Wayne Maxwell, age 89, of Miola, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his residence.
Jack Barton Staley, 92, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Mary E. Trimble, 78, of Rock Hill, South Carolina (formerly of the Franklin area), passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in the White Oaks Manor Nursing Home in York, South Carolina.
Troy N. Stahlman II, 32, of Seneca, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home.
Ruth Ann Keeley, 94, a resident of 109 Prospect Ave, Franklin, died peacefully at 1:02 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a period of declining health.
James "Jim" Allen Bucholz, 72, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and an Oil City native, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, Tennessee, after an extended illness.
Mary E. Kirkpatrick, 85, of Knox passed away in the comfort of her home Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
James "Jim" Ronald Schrecengost, 72, of Brookville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Penn Highlands-Dubois from heart complications.
Angela Marie "Angel" Secules, 52, a resident of 1463 U.S. Route 322, Utica, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home.
Howard A. Weltner, 89, of Belmar Village, Franklin, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Daniel William Ford, 43, of Franklin, passed away at home following a struggle with a personal illness on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
On the morning of Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, Randy Barr, 64, passed away after an extended battle with complications due to COVID-19.
Craig J. McMahan, 88, of Clarion, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Gary L. Moore, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2021, at his residence.
Daryl J. Mullen, 84, of Nickleville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Feb. 20, 2021, in the company of his wife and son at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Priscilla E. Stoebe, 90 of Polk, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Francis F. Zagar, 98, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ early in the morning of Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
