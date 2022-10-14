Kenneth Wayne Orsino

Kenneth Wayne Orsino

Kenneth Wayne Orsino, 74, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, 2022, at his home in Fern.

He was born Aug. 7, 1948, in Franklin to the late Domenick and Margaret Orsino.

Leona Noreen Cathcart
Obituaries

Leona Noreen Cathcart

Leona Noreen Cathcart, age 98, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, 2022.

James Ronald Marshall
Obituaries

James Ronald Marshall

James Ronald Marshall, age 77, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare in Marienville.

Josephine L. McCoy
Obituaries

Josephine L. McCoy

Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands.

Obituaries

Don E. Bellinger

Don E. Bellinger, 71, of Oil City, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. He is survived by children Andy, Chris and Dawnann.

Eula Weckerly Karns
Obituaries

Eula Weckerly Karns

Eula Weckerly Karns of Oil City passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She resided for the last six years at 2 Scotts Drive, Oil City, at the residence of her daughter Barbara and son-in-law William Dudzic.

Barbara Rauschenberg
Obituaries

Barbara Rauschenberg

Barbara Rauschenberg, 72, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9th, 2022 after a lifelong fight with heart disease. She will be spending her 73rd birthday, on October 13th, with her husband Donald, who left us in 2012.

Rita Mae Erwin
Obituaries

Rita Mae Erwin

Rita Mae Erwin, 90, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

Roger Allen Skinner
Obituaries

Roger Allen Skinner

Roger Allen Skinner, age 63, of Knox Dale, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Penn Highland-DuBois, due to a stroke and complications.

Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith
Obituaries

Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith

Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front St., Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue until she went to the nursing home.

Betty M. Weeter
Obituaries

Betty M. Weeter

Betty M. Weeter, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at the Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center at Sligo.

Ruth A. Freeman
Obituaries

Ruth A. Freeman

Ruth A. Freeman, 91, of Franklin passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Patricia 'Patty' Ann Lockwood
Obituaries

Patricia 'Patty' Ann Lockwood

Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood, a lifetime resident of Oil City, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place Nursing Home in Franklin.

MaryAnne Brent
Obituaries

MaryAnne Brent

MaryAnne Brent, 77, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Maxine E. Burford
Obituaries

Maxine E. Burford

Maxine E. Burford, 94, of Clarion, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.

Obituaries

Eula M. Karns

Eula M. Karns, 96, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Oct. 8, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Elaine J. Hetrick
Obituaries

Elaine J. Hetrick

Elaine J. Hetrick, 87, of Mayport and formerly of North Freedom, died on Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Teresa L. 'Terri' Miller
Obituaries

Teresa L. 'Terri' Miller

Teresa L. “Terri” Miller, 69, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She lived courageously and graciously with cancer for 18 months.

Dan D. Davis
Obituaries

Dan D. Davis

Dan D. Davis, 72, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home, after a short battle with metastatic melanoma.

Lyle John Ramsey
Obituaries

Lyle John Ramsey

Lyle John Ramsey, 58, of Curllsville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Michael Richard Russell
Obituaries

Michael Richard Russell

Michael Richard Russell, former Franklin resident, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in early June, and spent 69 days in the Cleveland Clinic at various times during the past four …

Bonnie E. Cyphert
Obituaries

Bonnie E. Cyphert

Bonnie E. Cyphert, 82, of Pine Terrace, Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Elwood L. Steele
Obituaries

Elwood L. Steele

Elwood L. Steele, 84, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 6, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

Roy T. Hile
Obituaries

Roy T. Hile

Roy T. Hile, 91, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday Oct. 7, 2022.