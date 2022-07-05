A memorial service for Kevin Leigh Porter is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Pioneer Flats at Two Mile Run County Park.
Seating for the service will be provided, but those who attend may wish to bring lawn chairs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 5, 2022 @ 1:55 pm
A memorial service for Kevin Leigh Porter is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Pioneer Flats at Two Mile Run County Park.
Seating for the service will be provided, but those who attend may wish to bring lawn chairs.
Michael J. Dutko, 67, of Stoneboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Rick A. “Ricky” Renninger, 67, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Shawn M. Coulter, 27, of Venus passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Andrea J. Reed, 70 of Franklin and Oil City native passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
A celebration of life service for David James Anderson will be held Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. in the Rockland Methodist Church, 4357 Kennerdell Road, Kennerdell. A luncheon will follow the service.
Albert B. “Ab” Clark, 86, of Seneca, died at his home Friday night, July 1, 2022.
Jeanne L. Nairn, 77, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a courageous battle surrounded by her family.
Leslie Todd Masco, 52, of Austin, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 14, 2022.
George W. Freeman passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joan Ditty Freeman. George and Joan were married on July 2, 1951, and are now peacefully reunited.
A memorial service for Kevin Leigh Porter is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Pioneer Flats at Two Mile Run County Park.
Franklin “Earl” Salser, of Knox, was born July 19, 1940, in Knox, to the late Homer and Mary Stewart Salser. He passed away Wednesday evening, June 29, 2022, at West Penn Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 81 years old.
Richard L. Carr, Jr., 69, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 30, 2022 due to acute myeloblastic leukemia at his residence surrounded by his family.
Elizabeth Lee (Hornbeck) Winget, 67, of Cranberry Township, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on 25 June 2022. Betsy was born in Weston, WV on 1 August 1954 but spent most of her early life in Franklin, PA and attended Rocky Grove High School. She w…
Vickie L. Duncan, age 67, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening June 30, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Donald D. Oglesby, 92, of West Home Road, Emlenton, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.
F. Earl Salser, age 81, of Knox, passed away Wednesday evening, June 29, 2022, at the West Penn-Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Samuel F. DeSanto Jr., 87, of Leeper, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2022.
Leatrice A. Ferguson, 96, of Barkeyville, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at home.
Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda, died June 2, 2022.
Rev. Laurence “Larry” John Williams of Seneca, ended his battle with cancer at 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family, graduating to Heaven to see His Saviour. “He fought a good fight and finished his course.”
Cora Burt, 86, of Pleasantville, passed away Friday June 24, 2022, in Oil City.
Frances M. Himes, 87, of Rockland, went Home to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, June 28, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, following a lengthy battle with Dementia.
Kenneth Ray Kaber, 81, of Venus passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, following an extended illness.
Patricia Thompson Melat, 92, of Franklin, passed away early Monday morning, June 27, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Harry Allen Moon, 89, of Oil City, died surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, on Monday evening, June 27, 2022, his 58th wedding anniversary.
Today we celebrate the life of Dianna Jean Jones, who was born Sept. 4, 1941, and passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. Our mother, with a love for life, with eyes blue like the ocean and a heart just as deep as one, had a smile for everyone.
Vivian I. (Buzard) Hopper, 83, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her home.
Vickie Renee (Rodgers) Havens, “Vic”, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:38 p.m., at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Terry “Ted” Knight, 72, of Knox, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home following an extended illness.
Dale Smith, 88, of Hermitage, passed away surrounded by family late Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in his residence.
Patrick James Marron, 41, of West Sunbury, passed away Saturday morning June 25, 2022, surrounded by the people he loved the most.
Timothy Joel Sheatz, 59, of Ninevah, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Larry Nelson Young Sr., age 85, of Cranberry, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022, due to a sudden illness.
Russell L. Rinker, 90, of Victory Heights, passed away Saturday night, June 25, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare following a lengthy illness.
James “Jim” C. McCutcheon, 64, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Ruby E. Summerville, 98, of Strattanville, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Services have been set for Mary E. Ziegler, 73, of Oil City, who died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mary R. Strawbridge, 85, of Oil City, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her family.
Michel R. Horrobin passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Full Time Dock Worker, 12a-9a shift. will train.
Knox - 363 East State Street, Thurs 7/7, Fri 7/8, Sat 7/9…
Seneca Community Yard Sale. Fri July 8th & Sat July 9th 8-?
Swartfager Welding Inc., is looking to hire motivated &am…
Strawberries, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, watermelon. Baughm…
The family of Virginia Stover would like to thank all of …