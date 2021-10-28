Kevin W. Berry, 62, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center following an illness.
Born in Franklin on March 8, 1959, he was the son of the late Dean A. and Catherine C. Hormuth Berry.
E. Eugene Price, 67, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie after a courageous, 10-day battle against COVID-19.
Burton E. Haylett, 65, of Franklin, went to join his Lord and Savior in the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
John E. Brinker Sr., 87, a longtime Edinboro resident, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Hugh Michael “Mike” McClellan, 76, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, died on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after a long illness.
Jayne Elizabeth Uhlott, 63, of Oil City, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lawrence B. Brand, 76, of Lucinda, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dorothy Mae Weaver Haubrich, 83, of Franklin passed away quietly in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, 2021, while lying next to her adoring husband of 66 years.
Jane Doris Lander, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Barbara C. Brenneman, 79, of Franklin, passed away in the morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Helen L. (Koziara) Wysocki, 96, a resident of 328 Pacific Street, Franklin died peacefully at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in The Grove of Greenville, following a period of declining health.
On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Jack K. Hepler, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at age 83.
Joseph J. Maslak, 97, a resident of 602 Grant St., Franklin died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Gladys Fulmer, 90, of Franklin, passed away at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Mary N. Spence, 92, of Merrick St., Pleasantville passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Blooming Valley.
Douglas Keith Marshall, 68, of Leeper, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Mon…
Rita Deligiannis, 89 of Columbus, Ga., and formerly of Franklin, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021.
Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely, 91, formerly of Topton; Franklin, Venango County; Allentown; and Brunswick, Ohio; died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, Maidencreek Township, where she resided since 2018.
Bonnie S. Hondel, 53, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Cheryl Elaine Levier Timblin, 74, of Karns City, formerly of Parker area, passed away Saturday evening Oct. 23, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Thomas George Sutley, formerly of Rocky Grove, passed away in his home in Huntington Beach, Calif., with his best friend Mike Machnik by his side on Oct. 1, 2021.
Beatrice N. “Bea” Spence, 95, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Gerald W. Dunkle, 83, of North Pine Grove/Cooksburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Anthony P. “Tony” Marterella, 56, of Gaithersburg, Md., formerly of Emlenton, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, Md.
Timothy J. “Tim” Hockman, 57, of Miola, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at his home.
Richard Lee Mong, 86, of Allison Road, Seneca, the retired president and owner of the former Mong Dairy Company, now Schneider’s Dairy, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Helen Ann Wagner, of Franklin, passed away, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.
Sally Kilmer, 74 of Franklin, passed away at her home surrounded by her family late Friday evening, Oct. 22, 2021.
John Craig McCoy, 68, of Polk, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at UPMC Northwest of natural causes.
Frances Elizabeth “Beth” Kelly of Bruin passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, after a long illness, just four days after her 80th birthday. She was a resident at Clarview Nursing Home since 2019, and had been admitted there several times before that.
Daniel “Dan” L. Eakin, 68, of Van, Cranberry Township, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.
Martha Faye Hetrick Ferry Breene of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at UPMC Northwest, in Seneca after battling a long illness. She was 77 years of age.
Richard W. Kerr, 78, of Polk passed away in the late morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at home after a long battle with cancer.
Kathryn Rugh, 85, of Knox, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Selinsgrove, at the home of her daughter who lovingly took care of her the last 18 months.
James R. Manners Sr., 83, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Barbara A. Harp, 57, of Ararat, N.C., formerly of Marienville, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at Dunmore Plantation following a period of declining health.
Dorothy E. Heath, 93, of Riverside Drive, Oil City, passed away held by loved ones on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Victor K. Fernandez, 62, of Fisher, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.
