Kevin Weise, age 54, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, after a lengthy struggle with chronic health problems and eventually cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sherri (Cokain); daughter Abby and her husband Tyler; two wonderful, beloved grandchildren, Eli and Ember, and his closest buddy and best dog ever, Indy. Not to forget a large Polish family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and whole contingent of in-laws and close friends. “Hopefully, I’m up here getting pierogi ready for you and steaming the wallpaper off the walls of heaven while I do it!”
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Burchanowski. The service will be held at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City. The Rev. John Miller will serve as celebrant.
Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be a citizen of heaven at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Homer Carl and Kathryn (Kerr) Wasson.