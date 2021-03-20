Kim C. King

Kim C. King, 67, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

Kim was born in Grove City, on Dec. 15, 1953, a son of the late Kenneth W. and Martha J. (McCarl) King.

Janet Moyer
Janet Moyer, 86, of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, after an extended illness, with her family at her side.

John C. Simpson, Jr.
John C. Simpson, Jr., age 65, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 18, 2021, following a brave battle with cancer. He was a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend.

Paul L. Gyder
Paul L. Gyder, 90, of Peoria, AZ, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Forum at Desert Harbor in Peoria.

Kim C. King
Kim C. King, 67, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

Sarah Jane Kenemuth Zaidi
Sarah Jane Kenemuth Zaidi of Mercer Island, WA, known as Jane - or "Janie" in her youth - passed away at home on Feb. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family and supported by hospice care. Jane was 84 and the cause of death was late stage squamous cell cancer.

Betty L. Allio
Betty L. Allio, age 82, peacefully entered her heavenly home Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Norma 'Gale' Smith
Norma "Gale" Smith, 84, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

Doris J. Davis
Doris J. Davis, 85 of Huey, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Clarion Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Dale Weaver
Dale Weaver passed away peacefully the evening of March 17 at The Caring Place after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Raymond E. Hawke Jr.
Raymond E. Hawke Jr., 49, of Lehi, Utah, died peacefully following medical complications Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his residence surrounded by loving family and high school friends.

Evan Thomas Tate
Evan Thomas Tate, 28, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early evening of Friday, March 5, 2021.

Ronald M. Bickel
Ronald M. Bickel, 81, of Oil City, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

William L. Carey Sr.
William L. Carey Sr., 81, of Cooperstown, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

June S. Fisher
June S. Fisher, 79, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home.

Beverly June Johnson
A private family service will be held today for Beverly June Johnson. However, if you wish to view the service, it will be available after 2:30 p.m. today on Beverly's tribute page at https://my.gather.app/remember/beverly-june-johnson.

Richard B. Nichols
Richard B. Nichols, age 59, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence.

Helen Mackinlay Wells
Helen Mackinlay Wells, 88, of Sligo, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

Lorraine Girty
Lorraine Girty, 66, of Oil City, formerly of Parker, passed away after an illness at UPMC Hamot on Saturday morning, March 13, 2021.

Lily M. Krizon
Lily M. Krizon, 63, affectionately known as "Ms. LiL," of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Dakota E. Lipinsky-Braden
Dakota E. Lipinsky-Braden, 13, of Franklin, passed away after fighting a long and courageous battle with his illness on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Tina M. Beatty
Tina M. Beatty, 54, of Oil City, passed away at 8 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, after an extended illness.

Eugene 'Gene' Gulnac
Eugene "Gene" Gulnac, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the late afternoon of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Robert L. 'Bob' Gesin
Robert L. "Bob" Gesin, 87, of Shippenville, passed away early Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Darl Hetrick
Darl Hetrick, age 98, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 9, 2021, at the Kittanning Care Center.

Doris Louise Klingler
Doris Louise Klingler, 93, Fairmount City, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.