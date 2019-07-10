Krystalyn Kay Cochran, age 57, of Polk Center, Polk, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at UMPC Hamot, Erie, following a three-week illness.
She was born Sept. 20, 1961, in Warren, daughter of Judith Ann Rourke Cochran, who survives in Blue Jay, and the late Charles A. Cochran Jr.
In addition to her mother, Krystalyn is survived by two brothers, Gary C. Cochran and his wife Londa of Sheffield, and Robert T. Cochran and his wife Kimberly of Marienville; her sister, Amy B. Cochran of Tionesta; two nieces, Courtney A. Cochran of Tionesta and her fianc Kendall Kagle of West Hickory and Mikayla M. Cochran of Marienville; and two nephews, Nicholas C. Cochran of Sheffield and Thomas L. Cochran of Marienville.
Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Additionally, Krystalyn resided at Polk Center for 54 years and leaves behind her friends, family and caregivers at her cottage in Woodside.
There will be no public visitation.
Burial will be private at Frost Cemetery, Marienville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.
Memorial contributions may be made to "Polk Family and Friends" att: Irene McCabe, 207C McKnight Circle, Pittsburgh 15237.
