L. Zane Harle, 75 of Marble, has moved from this life into the arms of his creator on April 9, 2023.

He had been a resident at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center at the time of his passing following a lengthy battle of Alzheimer’s. A special thanks to all that cared for him.

William J. Nosko

William J. Nosko, 69, of Pleasantville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7, 2023, at his residence.

L. Zane Harle, 75 of Marble, has moved from this life into the arms of his creator on April 9, 2023.

David L. Seelbaugh

David L. Seelbaugh, 73, of Hagentown Road, Parker, passed away morning Monday, April 10, 2023 at his residence.

Rita Mae (Cherry) Toy

Rita Mae (Cherry) Toy, 87, of Oil City, died Sunday April 9, 2023 at 9:36 a.m. at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.

Mary Jane Dailey

Mary Jane Dailey, 82, of Cochranton, passed away in her home on April 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Michael V. Eustace

Michael V. Eustace age 88, devoted husband of the late Rose Ellen (nee Albano); dearest father of Erika Eustace (husband Alex Kusmin) and beloved step-father of Angela Kaloger (husband Lou), Phil Comella (wife Suzanne) and Lenny Comella (wife Renée); beloved Grandpa and Papa of Christine Maa…

Sherry J. Meddock

Sherry J. Meddock, 76, of Leland, North Carolina, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Ronald L. Ashbaugh

Ronald L. Ashbaugh, 87, of Emlenton, a retired president of Emclaire Financial Corporation and Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, April 8, 2023 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Mary Ann Kerns

Mary Ann Kerns, 86, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Pamela Heath memorial service set

A memorial service for Pamela D. Winger Heath of Oil City will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Cornerstone Bible Church at West First and Orange streets in Oil City.

Lawrence E. 'Larry' Straw

Lawrence E. “Larry” Straw, 64, of Franklin, formerly of Zephyrhills, FL, died peacefully Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Joseph R. Morrison

Joseph R. Morrison, 96, of Emlenton, entered into his eternal life with his Lord Jesus Christ at 5:09 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Oakwood Heights of Presbyterian Seniorcare.

Barbara Rhodes

Barbara Rhodes, 74, of Franklin, passed away on April, 6, 2023 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. She was born on Nov. 19, 1948 to the late Jack and Jean (Frank) Davis.

Charles “Boomer” Baker

Charles “Boomer” Baker, of Franklin, passed away April 4th, 2023, after a courageous battle of illness. Born on May 3rd, 1962, in Phillipsburg, NJ, Boomer touched the lives of everyone he met!

Alex T. Joyce

Alex T. Joyce, 27, of Titusville, passed away Sunday morning April 2, 2023 at his home following a lifelong struggle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and a recent battle with pneumonia.

Mary Acklin Sears

Mary Acklin Sears, 61, formerly of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away April 3, 2023, in Seneca with her loving family at her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Danny J. Baker

Danny J. Baker, 54, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Charles Wade Thacher

Charles Wade Thacher, 81, of Sigel, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while at his home and surrounded by family. He was born on June 11, 1941, to the late John and Freeda (Corbett) Thacher in Halton.

Betty Nicklin Herget

Betty Nicklin Herget, formerly of Village Green, passed away March 26, 2023 at Sonata Senior Living in Vero Beach. She was born Jan. 6, 1925 in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Florence Myers and Bryan Nicklin and graduated from the Oil City High School in 1942. After receiving her…

Sara “Marion” Early

Sara “Marion” Early, 80, of East Brady passed away the morning of Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in Marienville at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center.

Dianne K. Dunlap

Dianne K. Dunlap of Rocky Grove died April 2, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She was born Nov. 12, 1965 in Grove City. She was the daughter of Richard W. and Carolyn I. Dunlap. Dianne graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1983. She was an honest, open, hardworking and loving person. H…

Mark Kistler

Mark Kistler, 59, of Seneca, passed away at 10:27 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Gordon S. 'Sam' Boals

Gordon S. “Sam” Boals, 76, a resident of Franklin died peacefully at 2:48 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, with his family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Rose A. McKenzie

Rose A. McKenzie, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Penny Lynn Simpkins

Penny Lynn Simpkins, 68, of Mystic, CT (previously living in Clarion for more than 30 years) passed away on April 1, 2023 following a brief but courageous battle with ALS.

Roy Guntrum

Roy Guntrum, 90 of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his home.

Mary B. Prichard

Mary B. Prichard, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at The Collins House, Franklin.