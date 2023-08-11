Laird R. Stevenson

Laird R. Stevenson

Laird R. Stevenson, 91, of Marienville, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 while at UPMC Hamot.

Born in Warren, Ohio on Nov. 6, 1931, he was the son of the late John and Madge Rhodes Stevenson.

Charles H. 'Chuck' Moore
Charles H. 'Chuck' Moore

Charles H. “Chuck” Moore, age 86, of Grove City, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, following a four-month illness.

Alberta Violet (Knapp) Bish
Alberta Violet (Knapp) Bish

Alberta Violet (Knapp) Bish, 92, of Kingsville, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9th, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, Brookville, after a brief illness.

Robert McHenry
Robert McHenry

Robert McHenry, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away on Aug. 8, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Vern C. Allen
Vern C. Allen

Vern C. Allen, 72, formerly of Franklin passed away at the Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville on Aug. 4, 2023.

Jacob Eaton Rhoades
Jacob Eaton Rhoades

Jacob Eaton Rhoades, age 21 of Emlenton, died unexpectedly at Allegheny General Hospital on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 5, 2023.

Thomas R. 'Rich' Loomis
Thomas R. 'Rich' Loomis

Thomas R. “Rich” Loomis, 84, a resident of Oakland Township, died peacefully at 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in his home, following a period of declining health.

Allan E. Wygant
Allan E. Wygant

Allan E. Wygant, 71, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Harold 'Denny' Clark
Harold 'Denny' Clark

Harold “Denny” Clark, age 78, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, formerly of Seneca, passed away Aug. 2, 2023, after a long period of declining health.

Arnold R. Fitzgerald
Arnold R. Fitzgerald

Arnold R. Fitzgerald, 90, of N. Perry Road, Titusville, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Margaret J. 'Peggy' Yonek
Margaret J. 'Peggy' Yonek

Margaret J. “Peggy” Yonek, 84, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Janet C. Smith
Janet C. Smith

Janet C. Smith, 85, of Clarion, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

Christina Marie 'Tina' Wolfe
Christina Marie 'Tina' Wolfe

Christina Marie “Tina” Wolfe, 58, of Oil City, passed away at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie on Thursday evening, Aug. 3, 2023, following a sudden illness.

Harry Monroe Elder Sr.
Harry Monroe Elder Sr.

On Aug. 3, 2023, Harry Monroe Elder Sr., 93, of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness. At his side was his wife of 66 years, Roberta, and family members.

Obituaries

Harry M. Elder Sr.

Harry M. Elder Sr., Sandy Lake (Deer Creek Twp.) passed away Thursday evening in the comfort of his home. He was 93.

Reverend Matthew J. Ruyechan
Reverend Matthew J. Ruyechan

The Reverend Matthew J. Ruyechan, 69, who served as pastor at St. Stephen Parish in Oil City from 2005 to 2017, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Hamot Hospital in Erie.

James Berton Huff

James B. “Jim” Huff, 79, of Oil City passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Deirdre (Dee) Mullarkey
Deirdre (Dee) Mullarkey

Deirdre (Dee) Mullarkey, 85, of Palm Harbor, FL, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Dr. Jesse O. McKee
Dr. Jesse O. McKee

Dr. Jesse O. McKee, affectionately known as “Rusty”, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 15, 2023. He was 82.

Nancy Scierka
Nancy Scierka

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and spouse of the “laugh house” has passed.

Gerard A. Bauer
Gerard A. Bauer

Gerard A. Bauer, 85, of Lucinda, went to be with the Lord on the morning of Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.

Sandra L. Sonne
Sandra L. Sonne

Sandra L. Sonne, 83, of Titusville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Albert William 'Bill' Harwick

Albert William “Bill” Harwick, Jr., 75, of Clarion, passed away Thursday morning, July 27, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.

William Vincent Krepp
William Vincent Krepp

William Vincent Krepp, 87, a former resident of Rocky Grove, passed away on July 27, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where he has resided since last September.

Mary Ann Vogelbacher
Mary Ann Vogelbacher

Mary Ann Vogelbacher, 79 of Fryburg passed away surrounded by her family on July 28, 2023 after a lengthy illness.

Barbara Joan Lewis–Zeitler
Barbara Joan Lewis–Zeitler

Barbara Joan Lewis–Zeitler who was honored to be called “Nana” by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, peacefully departed her loving family on June 8, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona.