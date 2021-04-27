Larry Darwin Bell

Larry Darwin Bell

Larry Darwin Bell, 74, of Cochranton, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness of Lewy body Parkinson disease.

Born Feb. 2, 1947, in Venango County, he was the son of Darwin and Eleanor Bean Bell.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Bell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries

H. Arlene Drake

H. Arlene Drake, 75, of Emlenton, passed away Saturday evening, April 24, 2021, at the Autumn Grove Health Center in Harrisville after an extended illness.

Ronald E. Caldwell
Obituaries

Ronald E. Caldwell

Ronald E. Caldwell, 75, died following a struggle with cancer on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Larry Darwin Bell
Obituaries

Larry Darwin Bell

Larry Darwin Bell, 74, of Cochranton, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness of Lewy body Parkinson disease.

Jane S. Reamer
Obituaries

Jane S. Reamer

Jane S. Reamer, 85, of Oil City, beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend, was called home to her Lord Jesus Christ, Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Obituaries

Ruth M. Vasey memorial service

A memorial service for Ruth M. Vasey, who passed away Jan. 10, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Petersburg, with the Rev. Deborah Jacobson, church pastor, officiating. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the service.

Obituaries

Rev. John Friggle memorial service

A memorial service will be held for Rev. John "Jack" Friggle on Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City. Rev. Byron Myers, church pastor, will officiate. Jack was a former member of Mostly Brass Band, and they will play prelude music beginn…

Susan Cox
Obituaries

Susan Cox

Susan Cox, 67, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly early in the morning on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Bertha McLaughlin
Obituaries

Bertha McLaughlin

Bertha McLaughlin, 91, of Oil City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

James R. Lytle
Obituaries

James R. Lytle

James R. Lytle, 68, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 23, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.

Obituaries

Christy Lyn Boswell

Christy Lyn Boswell, 31, unexpectedly passed away in her home in January 2021. Survivors include her sister, Valarie Mayhew of Clarion County.

Gary E. Yeaney
Obituaries

Gary E. Yeaney

Gary E. Yeaney, 75, of Mayport, passed away Friday afternoon, April 23, 2021, at home of natural causes.

Obituaries

Bailey celebration of life

A celebration of the life of K. William "Bill" Bailey will be held Sunday, May 2nd, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Morrison Park on Allison Road (at the Rotary Pavilion in the rear of the park). Refreshments will be served. The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will conduct a service of military honors at 3 p.m.

Edith Mae Huffman
Obituaries

Edith Mae Huffman

Edith Mae Huffman, 92, passed away in a nursing home near Jamestown New York on April 9, 2021. She was born in Beloit Wisconsin on March 20, 1929, the daughter of Lee and Bernice Backenger. She had 9 siblings and one sister survives.

Reverend David R. Beals
Obituaries

Reverend David R. Beals

Reverend David R. Beals, 82, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at The Caring Place.

Jean M. Bell
Obituaries

Jean M. Bell

Jean M. Bell, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 8:58 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at The Caring Place.

Edmund H. Cyrus
Obituaries

Edmund H. Cyrus

Edmund H. Cyrus, 73, of Oil City, died at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Community Living Center in Erie.

John A. Hegedus
Obituaries

John A. Hegedus

John A. Hegedus, 93, of Dempseytown, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Zeetah Fay Sharrer Hoover
Obituaries

Zeetah Fay Sharrer Hoover

Zeetah Fay Sharrer Hoover, 84, of Franklin, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family at 7:36 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Obituaries

Robert N. Lape

Robert N. Lape, 84, of Oil City passed away at his home on Thursday morning, April 22, 2021.

Lois Eisenhuth
Obituaries

Lois Eisenhuth

Lois Eisenhuth, the daughter of the late Clair and Maxine Fagley of St. Charles, Clarion County, died at her home in Knox on Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021.

Joe F. McElhattan
Obituaries

Joe F. McElhattan

Joe F. McElhattan, 93, a well-known Emlenton resident and generous community benefactor, went to be with the Lord late Monday evening, April 19, 2021.

Ellis L. Smith
Obituaries

Ellis L. Smith

Ellis L. Smith , 92, of Oil City, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Dale Arden Snow
Obituaries

Dale Arden Snow

Dale Arden Snow, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Joseph A. 'Joe' Whitling
Obituaries

Joseph A. 'Joe' Whitling

Joseph A. "Joe" Whitling, 53, of Oil City, died Sunday night, April 18, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.

Edith May Deitz
Obituaries

Edith May Deitz

Edith May Deitz of Reidsburg, Clarion County, went home to her Lord Monday evening April 19, 2021.

Herbert Conrad Klinger
Obituaries

Herbert Conrad Klinger

Herbert Conrad Klinger, 77, of Hamilton, (Punxsutawney area) went home to heaven on March 12, 2021. Herb passed away in the hospital after an extended illness, surrounded by his wife and two of his children

Ethan R. McCormack
Obituaries

Ethan R. McCormack

Ethan R. McCormack, 40, of Sligo, passed away Monday morning, April 19, 2021, following an automobile accident.

Jacqueline 'Jackie' Wagner
Obituaries

Jacqueline 'Jackie' Wagner

Jacqueline "Jackie" Wagner, 57, of Titusville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters in the evening of Sunday, April 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Obituaries

Letitia 'Tish' Way service set

On Friday, March 19th, 2021, Letitia "Tish" Way, 82, of Franklin, a Christ-follower, loving wife, and mother of six, went home to her Lord with peace and grace.

Thomas Chesar M.D.
Obituaries

Thomas Chesar M.D.

Thomas Chesar M.D., 55, of Oil City gained his wings Sunday, April 18, 2021, after a courageous bout with cancer.

Lillie Mae Costabile
Obituaries

Lillie Mae Costabile

Lillie Mae Costabile, 87, of Tionesta, passed away at home surrounded by family, on Saturday, April 17th, 2021, after a long battle with dementia.

Gerald E. 'Jerry' Fonzo
Obituaries

Gerald E. 'Jerry' Fonzo

Gerald E. "Jerry" Fonzo, 62, of Dallas, Texas, passed away early Saturday morning April 17, 2021, at Presbyterian Plano Hospital from complications of heart surgery.