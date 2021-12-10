Larry Eisenman Jr., 43, of Pleasantville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, after a short illness.
Born on March 14, 1978, in Oil City he was the son of Larry and Rhonda Biltz Eisenman Sr.
Kenneth R. “Ken” Foster, 77, of Chicora, formerly of the Rimersburg area, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021, at the emergency department at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Dennis Horner, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Louis A. “Tony” Bauer, 67, of New Castle, formerly a longtime resident of Lucinda, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021, in his residence.
Edward Brazier, age 108, just four weeks shy of his 109th birthday, of Clarion County, formerly of Shaler Township died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Wendy L. Seidel, 68, of Cranberry passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Bonnie Jean “Chucky” Wade, 40, of Emlenton, died at her residence on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Joseph LeRoy “Kokomo Joe” Fenstermaker, 75, of Titusville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning Dec. 8th 2021, surrounded by his daughters.
Paula Rose Smith, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca from complications from COVID-19.
David A. Clark, 60, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021, at his residence.
William Rocco Lutz, 74, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8th, 2021, at his family home in Franklin, after a battle with cancer.
Marlene Reynolds Booher, 78, of Sandy Lake, was called home by her Lord and Savior Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and friends.
On Oct. 14, 2021 the angels came and took one of their own away.
David H. Armagost, 79, of Corsica, passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville following a long battle with dementia.
Mary E. McBride, 88, of Oil City, passed peacefully at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Karen L. Fry, 74, of Cranberry, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday night, Dec. 7, 2021 at her home, while surrounded by her loving family.
Yolanda Sue McWilliams, age 68, of Tionesta, died on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Alice M. Gates Godfrey, 94, of Pleasantville, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Timothy A. “Tim” Kapp, 60, of Seneca, went to be with Jesus on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.
Frederick James “Fred” Dunlap, 57, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 evening at his residence of natural causes.
Beloved mother and grandmother Tracey L. Rembold, 57, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, following an illness.
Ansel A. “Tony” Redfield, 69, of Oil City, passed away at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Bradford Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
Derek G. Smith, 56, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Oil City, passed away at his home, unexpectedly of natural causes, on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
James C. Groner, 71, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Margaret Elizabeth “Maggie” Aaron, 81, of Crates, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021 at her home.
Cecil E. Smith Jr. passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2021. Cecil was born on May 31, 1949, in Franklin, to Cecil and Patricia Smith.
Raymond Earl Hudson, 78, of Stoneboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Transitions Health Care, Autumn Grove, in Harrisville, after a long battle with complications of COVID-19.
Dora Ruth Mapes, 82, of Knox, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
With deep sorrow and regret we announce the passing of Francisca Milliron. She was born March 9, 1962, in Manila, Philippines. She passed on to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at her home due to complications from COVID-19.
James L. “Jim” Conner, 54, of Strattanville, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Christy Leigh Cresto, 33, of Export, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Magee-Womens Hospital in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Margaret Irene Brakeman, 72, of Franklin, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.
Jeffrey Lowell Bickel, 65, of Oil City, died on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, of complications from COVID-19.
Dr. Loren J. Prichard, age 78, of Harborcreek Township, passed away in the loving company of his family on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital.
Gary Howard Force, 66, of Oil City, passed away with family by his side, at home, on Dec. 1, 2021.
Judy L. Lesko, 59, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her residence. Judy had many roles — wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, caregiver, coach, volunteer, cheerleader and friend to all.
Timothy Alan Bell, 65, of Shippenville, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Erie, after a lengthy battle with complications due to COVID-19.
Donald “Doc” Lavely DMD, 82, died of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Highland Oaks at Water Run personal care facility in Clarion.
James “Jim” Conner, 54, of Strattanville, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
James R. Disque, 68, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot.
