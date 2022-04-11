Larry H. Stanley, 86, of Seneca, died Thursday night, April 7, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.
He was born in Oil City on April 1, 1936, to the late Homer A. and Mildred (Fry) Stanley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Larry H. Stanley, 86, of Seneca, died Thursday night, April 7, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.
He was born in Oil City on April 1, 1936, to the late Homer A. and Mildred (Fry) Stanley.
Robin L. Counselman, 63 of Meadville, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home.
Larry H. Stanley, 86, of Seneca, died Thursday night, April 7, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.
Frank George Rick, 92, a well-known resident of 114 Gilfillan Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 2:45 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022.
Chloe Ann Drelick, 77, of Oil City, passed away in her home at 12:23 a.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Shirley Jane (Crooks) Pence, age 97 of New Bethlehem, was born in Distant, Armstrong County, on March 8, 1925, to Clyde and Orie Bowser Crooks. She passed away of natural causes at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem on Sunday morning, April 10, 2022.
Richard Keith “Rick” Slike, 68,of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Guy W. Shoup, 93, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, a well known, long time, Emlenton and Foxburg business man, passed away late Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, while in the comfort of his home.
Catherine Ellen Courtney, age 86, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Leo David “Dave” Callahan, 87, a resident of County Acres and formerly of Oil City passed away Sunday April 3, 2022.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Doris Jane Burrell “Janie”, continued on her journey, April 4th, 2022.
The family of Thomas E. Clark of Franklin sorrowfully announce the loss of our dear brother who passed March 22, 2022.
Charlotte Louise Meminger Bower, 82, of Franklin, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Louis Dalmaso, 102, formerly of Sugarcreek, passed away peacefully Oct. 7, 2021, in Harrisburg.
Patricia Ann Douglas Knight, 71, of Liberty, N.C. passed away peacefully at home Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and Nanny.
Donald R. Bauer, 79, of Cochranton, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center.
Mary Jane Gallagher, “Jane”, passed away at St Mary’s Home at Asbury Ridge in Erie on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Carl D. Lake, 92, of Cooperstown, died peacefully Friday, April 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Winifred A. (Osgood) Paup, 96, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at her home on Monday night, April 4, 2022, with loving family at her side.
Dale Richard Green of Little River, South Carolina, formerly of Franklin, passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease March 25, 2022, at his home.
Janet Shedlock, 64, of Polk passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at home.
Terri Lee (Steiner) Persing, 62, of Corinth, Texas, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Mary Coogan Roess, 96, passed away peacefully at UPMC Northwest on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Vicki L. Garvin, 74, of Centre Hall, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
John G. Dinger, 88, of Brookville, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at McKinley Health Center following a period of declining health.
George E. Butzin III, 65, of Walnut St., Brookville, died Wednesday afternoon, March 30, 2022, while at the Cleveland Clinic.
Dennis E. “Jack” Hopper, Jr., 86, of Templeton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Celia Katherine (Doverspike) Spillman was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Armstrong County, Redbank Township, and passed on to her Heavenly Father’s eternal Kingdom on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Palatka, Putnam County, Fla.
Christopher L. Horner, 61, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his mother’s home.
Arline R. Duncan, age 85, of Tionesta, formerly of Pittsburgh, died on Thursday afternoon, March 31, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Barbara E. Carr, 92, of Emlenton, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield, Ohio.
Jeffrey “Jeff” Alan Spindler, 61, of McMurray, PA, passed away unexpectedly at 1:11 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at UPMC Mercy Hospital.
Paul R. Freeman, 91, of Franklin passed away on the evening of Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Oil City Health and Rehab.
Areta Charmaine Ewing, 61, of Congress Hill Road, Franklin died calmly after a long illness, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Carolyn Joanne Wolfgong, 78, of Shippenville passed away at her home surrounded by family on March 31, 2022 following an extended illness.
Ruth N. Lauer, 93, of Oil City, passed away Thursday evening, March 31, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family.
Lois Anne Elliott Willits passed peacefully at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 96.
Helen E. Sharp, 79, a well-known resident of 542 Liberty Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, shortly upon her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca with her beloved family by her side.
Found black lab April 7th in Knox. Please contact Tri-Cou…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
All persons indebted or having claims against the Estate …
A Petition had been filed to the change the name of Gay M…
In the Matter of Estate of Roy V. Lovin, Sr. aka Roy V. L…
Letters of Administration of the Estate of Raymond DeWayn…
Public Notice Sealed proposals will be received by the Su…