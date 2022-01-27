Larry “Lew” E. Wilson

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. High 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.