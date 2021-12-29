Larry T. Riley

Larry T. Riley, age 74, of Clarion, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.

He was born in Clarion on Feb. 1, 1947, to the late Eugene and Ann (Ganoe) Riley.

Furthermore - Beverly M. Gilmore

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably,  by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight. 

Furthermore - Harry Leonard Schultz

Robert Netzler
Robert Netzler

Robert Netzler, 99, of Franklin, went to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at The Caring Place.

Nancy L. Smith
Nancy L. Smith

Nancy L. Smith, 69, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

David Eugene Mealy

David Eugene Mealy, 70, of Tionesta passed away on Sunday Dec. 26, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Pauline A. Master
Pauline A. Master

Pauline A. Master, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Clarview Health Center.

Don David Lewis
Don David Lewis

On Christmas Day, 2021, Don David Lewis, of 70 Colt Lane, Clarion, passed from this life to the next. Don was born Aug. 4, 1932, to Floyd Lewis and Dorothy Elliott Lewis, of Williamsburg, one of seven siblings.

Joan S. Kaltenbach
Joan S. Kaltenbach

On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, Joan S. Kaltenbach, 86, of Lander Drive, Lucinda, slipped quietly from our hands and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her beloved husband, Joseph.

John Sloss
John Sloss

John Sloss, 57, of New Bethlehem and formerly of Dunmore, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Linda Garner
Linda Garner

Linda Garner, 71, of Grove City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Orchard Manor.

Ross Z. Neidich
Ross Z. Neidich

Ross Z. Neidich, 74, of 22 Northgate Drive, Bradford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.

Bennie Lee Loud
Bennie Lee Loud

Bennie Lee Loud, 66, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, December 15 after a battle with cancer.

Mona L. Noziglia
Mona L. Noziglia

Mona L. Noziglia, 88, of Oil City, was received into the arms of her Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021. She passed away at Oil City Healthcare in Oil City, where she had been a resident.

Michael A. Reitz
Michael A. Reitz

Michael A. Reitz, 72, of Strattanville, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Anthony L. 'Tony' Hockman
Anthony L. 'Tony' Hockman

Anthony L. “Tony” Hockman, 62, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021, at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

Furthermore

Marjorie Grace Rodgers, 97, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Tobias Frazier
Tobias Frazier

Tobias Frazier, 26, of Polk passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

Robert Lee Neely
Robert Lee Neely

Robert Lee Neely, 63, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Caring Place, Franklin.

John Richard Carlson
John Richard Carlson

John Richard Carlson, 93, passed away Monday, Dec. 20th 2021 at Shenango on the Green, his home of 7½ years in New Wilmington.

Walter R. Brooks Jr.
Walter R. Brooks Jr.

Walter R. Brooks Jr., 95, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after a brief illness.

Karen E. Barr
Karen E. Barr

Karen E. Barr, age 77, of Knox, went on to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, 2021 at UPMC Northwest following a period of declining health.

Cornelius G.W. Stover
Cornelius G.W. Stover

Cornelius G.W. Stover, age 86, of Knox, was taken from this earth to join His Savior on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He died at home with his family after a period of declining health.

Robert N. 'Bob' Botts
Robert N. 'Bob' Botts

Robert N. “Bob” Botts, 80, of Oil City, went to Glory to be with his wife and his Lord and Savior Monday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2021 while surrounded by loved ones at his home.

Elaine R. Adam
Elaine R. Adam

Elaine R. Adam, age 96, of East Hickory, formerly of Saegertown, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in her home surrounded by family and friends.