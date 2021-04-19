Larry W. McNutt

Twila Pennington Best, 83, of Parker, formerly of Eldorado, Butler County, passed away Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Among her family survivors is a sister, Myrna Pennington Dunlap of Sligo.
Elizabeth Breene Gilger (Becky to her friends), 81, of Oil City, and Naples, Florida, died at 6:04 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Olathe Health Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas, following a year of increasing medical issues.
Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine, 83, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 1, 2021. Her love for God and the assurance of being in His presence for eternity sustained her through a struggle with illness that ultimately ended her days on earth. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by …