Laura Jane Lamberton Rusnock, 68, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Oil City on July 19, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Willard and Joan Lewis Lamberton.
Updated: February 4, 2022 @ 6:45 am
Otis Darrell Law, 66, of Franklin, passed away on the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Luke Jeffrey Dye, 23, beloved son of Jeffrey and Pamela Dye passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Although he currently resided in Titusville, he grew up in Franklin.
Laura Jane Lamberton Rusnock, 68, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Orphia “Joyce” Lutz, 75, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Melissa Brown, 48, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, while surrounded by her children and brother.
Richard A. Eckel, 68, of Franklin passed away at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at AHN Grove City.
Janice Elaine Smith Baughman, age 81, of Seneca passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Nicole Elizabeth Walters, 36, of Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Jack Clair Shreckengost, 87, of Kellersburg, went to be with his Lord early Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022.
With deep sadness, we announce our son, brother, family member, and friend Cody Allen (Lewis) Wolfe, age 29, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Carl E. "Ed" Berringer, 81, of Hesperia, Calif., formerly of Oil City, passed away Jan. 24, 2022. His survivors include his sister, Charlene Kerstetter of Oil City.
Madeleine “Maddy” Elizabeth Carlson, 75, of Cooperstown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Marguerite “Peggy” L. Breene, 70, of Richmond, Va., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Edgar Eugene Whitton, Sr., 78, of Oil City (Pinegrove Township), died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Gail Perry Kinch passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home in Sun City West, Arizona with her loving family by her side after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and other health problems.
Douglas J Smerkar, 63, of Fryburg passed away surrounded by his family at home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Madeline M. Stevenson, age 90, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Seneca.
Eleanor Germaine Renninger, 99, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Sandra L. “Sandy” Himes, 78, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from an extended illness surrounded by her family.
Donald Duane Barr, 79, of Oil City, died of natural causes at his home Monday, morning, Jan. 31, 2022.
Randy C. Deitz, 49, of Mayport, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 2022, at his home.
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, died Jan. 1, 2022.
Paul L. Bruner Jr., 96, of Penn Hills and formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Gary Roy Rankin, 83, of Rimersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo.
The Rev. William A. Houben Jr., 88, of Clarion, went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 29, 2022. Bill was the eldest son of William A. Houben Sr. and Agnes M. (Hunt) Houben, of Eldred. He was born in Eldred, McKean County, on May 9, 1933.
Karen J. Shirey, 74, of Perryville, Parker, passed away early Saturday morning Jan. 29, 2022 at her residence of natural causes.
Erma M. Dickson, 84, of Cooperstown, passed away at her home surrounded by many who loved her on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Donald E. McNellie, 86, of Old Petroleum Center Road, Titusville, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home.
Alberta L. Neal, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died Thursday evening, Jan. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Patricia A. Elder, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville.
Cynthia Faye Emery, 69, of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital after an extended illness.
Erma M. Dickson, 84, of Cooperstown, passed away at her home on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Beverly Jean Gorman, 78, of Franklin formerly of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the The Caring Place in Franklin.
Donald G. “Don” Hannah, 75, of Oil City, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Shirley I. Confer, 84, of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital after a brief illness.
Marsha Jean Miller, age 71, a resident at Parkview Retirement Community in Frisco, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Charles Walter “Chuck” Marsh Jr., 70, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday evening Jan. 26, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a few weeks illness.
Brenda Baker, age 55, of North East, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Terrance F. “Terry” Thomas, 78, of Fairmount City, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 25, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
A life lived “practically perfect in every way“ ended Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, when Nancy Anne Hensler of Oleopolis, died at home surrounded by love.
