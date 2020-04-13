Laurie L. Edmonds, 60, of Oak Ridge, died on Friday morning, April 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family after battling cancer. Born on Feb. 28, 1960, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Wilmer L. "Bill" and Ruth A. (Wynkoop) Burford. She was married on June 30, 2000 to Gary L. Edmonds.
Laurie worked as a janitor for several places including McCauley Trucking and the First Church of God. She attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem where she was very active and greatly appreciated her church family. She loved music and singing, especially about her Lord and Savior and was known for her angelic voice. She also enjoyed camping in her camper, riding her golf cart, her dog, Zada and being around her family especially her grandchildren.