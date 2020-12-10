Lawrence H. "Dunk" Dunkerley, 74, a well-known, and well loved resident of 131 First St., Utica, died peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the Meadville Medical Center, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.
He was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Oil City, a beloved son of the late Lawrence Smith Dunkerley and Phyllis Swartzfager Dunkerley. When his parents died at the age of nine, "Dunk" was raised by his grandfather and grandmother Swartzfager.
Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum, 85, formerly of Franklin and also a resident of Marion, Ohio, for several years and most recently of Dempseytown, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Ohio.
Daniel E. Saylor, 67, of Lompoc, California, formerly of the Bruin-Parker area passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in California of natural causes. In addition to his wife and son, many siblings survive in Parker and Bruin.
Marshall L. "John" Sherman, 78, a longtime and well-known resident of 101 McClelland Avenue, Polk, died peacefully at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus; with his family by his side.