Lawrence John Biernesser

DeWayne F. Shorts, 94, a well-known member of the Cooperstown community, passed away peacefully in the early evening in the comforts of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Martha A. Caldwell, 96, formerly of Oil City and Washington, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Wernersville. She is the wife of the late Seymour Caldwell, who was a Franklin resident.
SalLea R. Edkin, 73, of Lake City, Florida, died peacefully, after a sudden illness, Oct. 2, 2021, at Haven — Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, Lake City. She was born May 10, 1948, in Franklin, the daughter of the late James F. Turner and Mildred Ann Gordon.