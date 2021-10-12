Lawrence John Biernesser

Lawrence Biernesser

On Oct. 4, 2021, Lawrence John Biernesser arrived at the gates of heaven, and was met with the words he has always dreamt of hearing, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”

Born Sept. 3, 1960, in Pittsburgh, he was 61 years old. He was raised in Butler County until he moved to Oil City in 1988.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Biernesser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mona Fox
Obituaries

Mona Fox

Mona Fox, 66, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Merle E. 'Gene' Alden
Obituaries

Merle E. 'Gene' Alden

Merle E. “Gene” Alden, 71, of Richland Township, Venango County, went Home to the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Lawrence John Biernesser
Obituaries

Lawrence John Biernesser

On Oct. 4, 2021, Lawrence John Biernesser arrived at the gates of heaven, and was met with the words he has always dreamt of hearing, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”

Eva Ruth Shaffer
Obituaries

Eva Ruth Shaffer

Eva Ruth Shaffer, 98, of Brookville, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the McKinley Health Center, Brookville.

Edward J. Sheffer
Obituaries

Edward J. Sheffer

Edward J. Sheffer, 77, of Franklin, formerly of West Freedom, Parker, Emlenton area, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Autumn Grove.

Doris A. Wheeling
Obituaries

Doris A. Wheeling

Mrs. Doris A. Wheeling, 89, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Obituaries

Brooke M. (Wentworth) Brown

Brooke M. (Wentworth) Brown, age 42, formerly of Franklin, and currently from Athens, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Donald Arden Deets
Obituaries

Donald Arden Deets

Donald Arden Deets, 84, a lifelong resident of Hannaville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Judith L. Gibbons Spilko
Obituaries

Judith L. Gibbons Spilko

Judith L. Gibbons Spilko, 92, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2021, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida. She was surrounded by her family.

Virginia Cottrell
Obituaries

Virginia Cottrell

Virginia Cottrell, 76, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Richard H. 'Dick' Morrison
Obituaries

Richard H. 'Dick' Morrison

Richard H. “Dick” Morrison of Venus passed away at 86 years of age surrounded by family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Margot K. Johnston
Obituaries

Margot K. Johnston

Margot K. Johnston, 83, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 9, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Donna G. Hetrick
Obituaries

Donna G. Hetrick

Donna G. Hetrick, 87, of Brookville died the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at her home following a period of declining health surrounded by her beloved husband and family.

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert
Obituaries

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville where she had resided since May 2008.

Obituaries

Paul Rapp Sr.

Paul Rapp Sr., 69, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 7, 2021. A complete obituary will follow.

Margaret L. 'Peg' Fitzgerald
Obituaries

Margaret L. 'Peg' Fitzgerald

Margaret L. “Peg” Fitzgerald, 71, of Harrisville, formerly of Boyers, passed away early Friday morning, Oct. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

DeWayne F. Shorts
Obituaries

DeWayne F. Shorts

DeWayne F. Shorts, 94, a well-known member of the Cooperstown community, passed away peacefully in the early evening in the comforts of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Willie Lockhart
Obituaries

Willie Lockhart

Willie Mae Lockhart, 83, of Franklin, passed away in her home on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the early hours of the morning surrounded by her family.

Obituaries

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert, 96, a resident of Southwoods Assisted Living, and formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday Oct. 7, 2021.

Obituaries

Martha A. Caldwell

Martha A. Caldwell, 96, formerly of Oil City and Washington, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Wernersville. She is the wife of the late Seymour Caldwell, who was a Franklin resident.

Eileen Swyers Henry
Obituaries

Eileen Swyers Henry

Eileen Swyers Henry, 83, of Strattanville was greeted at the gates of heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by her loved ones following a sudden illness.

Obituaries

Furthermore - Brian L. Bowser

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo
Obituaries

Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo

Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Evelyn Louise Isaacs
Obituaries

Evelyn Louise Isaacs

Evelyn Louise Isaacs, age 90, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Joyce E. Wilson
Obituaries

Joyce E. Wilson

Joyce E. Wilson, 73, of Seneca, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

SalLea R. Edkin
Obituaries

SalLea R. Edkin

SalLea R. Edkin, 73, of Lake City, Florida, died peacefully, after a sudden illness, Oct. 2, 2021, at Haven — Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, Lake City. She was born May 10, 1948, in Franklin, the daughter of the late James F. Turner and Mildred Ann Gordon.

Doris R. Frantz
Obituaries

Doris R. Frantz

Doris R. Frantz, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Juniper Village in Meadville.