Leah L. Gesing, 67, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Roswell Hospital in Buffalo, New York, after a courageous fight with cancer.

Born Dec. 7, 1954, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Karl P. and Nina Shunk Stoltenburg.

Obituaries

Jack B. Hetrick
Obituaries

Jack B. Hetrick

Jack B. Hetrick, age 91, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Obituaries

Richard Eckel service set

A celebration of life for Richard Eckel, who died on Jan. 31, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Galloway Church 196 Seysler Road. Franklin.

Gayle E. Schull
Obituaries

Gayle E. Schull

Gayle E. Schull, 93, of Franklin, passed away early Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Barbara T. Shaw
Obituaries

Barbara T. Shaw

Barbara T. Shaw, 82, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Robert Harry Braden
Obituaries

Robert Harry Braden

Robert Harry Braden, 77 of Franklin died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.

Obituaries

Obituaries

Obituaries

Clyde Joseph Oelkrue

Clyde Joseph Oelkrue, 2, of Cooperstown passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 8, 2022. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

Vicki L. (Cussins) Deitz Hayes
Obituaries

Vicki L. (Cussins) Deitz Hayes

Vicki L. (Cussins) Deitz Hayes, 51, formerly of Knox, Marienville and Brookville, died Friday, June 24, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio at Ohio Hospice of Dayton following complications related to a recent medical procedure.

Helen Corinne Heckler
Obituaries

Helen Corinne Heckler

Helen Corinne Heckler, 97, of Franklin, passed peacefully into Heaven on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station, after a period of declining health, with family members by her side.

Judie Flinchbaugh
Obituaries

Judie Flinchbaugh

Judie Flinchbaugh, 79, of Seneca, passed away peacefully June 30th, 2022, at the home of her daughter, where she had received care from her family during the last ten months while battling pulmonary fibrosis.

Jacqueline Jean (Joyner) Troup
Obituaries

Jacqueline Jean (Joyner) Troup

Jacqueline Jean (Joyner) Troup, age 87, of Kemmer Road, Clarion, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her home following a long and brave battle with dementia.

Kevin Mark Lorey
Obituaries

Kevin Mark Lorey

Kevin Mark Lorey, 65, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022, at his home after a brief illness.

Obituaries

Grace Eleanor Remaley service set

A memorial service for Grace Eleanor Remaley will be held Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Road, Seneca, with the Rev. Jeffrey Bobin officiating.

Obituaries

Tom Shorts

Tom Shorts, 72, formerly of Cooperstown, passed away June 17, 2022, after a six-plus year battle with colon cancer.

Ronald E. Black
Obituaries

Ronald E. Black

Ronald E. Black, 89, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Carmelita Ann Denowski (nee Tarr)
Obituaries

Carmelita Ann Denowski (nee Tarr)

Carmelita Ann Denowski (nee Tarr), formerly of Reno passed away on June 27th, 2022, at Akron General Hospital, surrounded by family, at the age of 81. She was preceded by her parents and sister, Tonia Lesh (Tarr) and her nephews Nkhumah Tarr, Ian Jordan and Travis Baker.

Obituaries

Orville "Orv" Lerch celebration of life set

Scott, Matt, Tiffany and Brandon Lerch invite friends of their late father, Orville “Orv” Lerch to attend a Celebration of Life to be held at the Haskell House, 500 Main St., Clarion, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday July 11th.

Andrea J. Reed
Obituaries

Andrea J. Reed

Andrea J. Reed, 70 of Franklin and Oil City native passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Obituaries

David J. Anderson services set

A celebration of life service for David James Anderson will be held Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. in the Rockland Methodist Church, 4357 Kennerdell Road, Kennerdell. A luncheon will follow the service.

Jeanne L. Nairn
Obituaries

Jeanne L. Nairn

Jeanne L. Nairn, 77, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a courageous battle surrounded by her family.

George W. Freeman
Obituaries

George W. Freeman

George W. Freeman passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joan Ditty Freeman. George and Joan were married on July 2, 1951, and are now peacefully reunited.

Franklin “Earl” Salser
Obituaries

Franklin “Earl” Salser

Franklin “Earl” Salser, of Knox, was born July 19, 1940, in Knox, to the late Homer and Mary Stewart Salser. He passed away Wednesday evening, June 29, 2022, at West Penn Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 81 years old.

Richard L. Carr, Jr.
Obituaries

Richard L. Carr, Jr.

Richard L. Carr, Jr., 69, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 30, 2022 due to acute myeloblastic leukemia at his residence surrounded by his family.

Elizabeth Lee (Hornbeck) Winget
Obituaries

Elizabeth Lee (Hornbeck) Winget

Elizabeth Lee (Hornbeck) Winget, 67, of Cranberry Township, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on 25 June 2022. Betsy was born in Weston, WV on 1 August 1954 but spent most of her early life in Franklin, PA and attended Rocky Grove High School. She w…