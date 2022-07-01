Leatrice A. Ferguson, 96, of Barkeyville, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at home.
Leatrice was born April 4, 1926, in Hilliards to the late Bill and Olive Hovis.
Donald D. Oglesby, 92, of West Home Road, Emlenton, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.
F. Earl Salser, age 81, of Knox, passed away Wednesday evening, June 29, 2022, at the West Penn-Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Samuel F. DeSanto Jr., 87, of Leeper, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2022.
Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda, died June 2, 2022.
Rev. Laurence “Larry” John Williams of Seneca, ended his battle with cancer at 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family, graduating to Heaven to see His Saviour. “He fought a good fight and finished his course.”
Cora Burt, 86, of Pleasantville, passed away Friday June 24, 2022, in Oil City.
Frances M. Himes, 87, of Rockland, went Home to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, June 28, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, following a lengthy battle with Dementia.
Kenneth Ray Kaber, 81, of Venus passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, following an extended illness.
Patricia Thompson Melat, 92, of Franklin, passed away early Monday morning, June 27, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Harry Allen Moon, 89, of Oil City, died surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, on Monday evening, June 27, 2022, his 58th wedding anniversary.
Today we celebrate the life of Dianna Jean Jones, who was born Sept. 4, 1941, and passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. Our mother, with a love for life, with eyes blue like the ocean and a heart just as deep as one, had a smile for everyone.
Vivian I. (Buzard) Hopper, 83, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her home.
Vickie Renee (Rodgers) Havens, “Vic”, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:38 p.m., at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Terry “Ted” Knight, 72, of Knox, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home following an extended illness.
Dale Smith, 88, of Hermitage, passed away surrounded by family late Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in his residence.
Patrick James Marron, 41, of West Sunbury, passed away Saturday morning June 25, 2022, surrounded by the people he loved the most.
Timothy Joel Sheatz, 59, of Ninevah, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Larry Nelson Young Sr., age 85, of Cranberry, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022, due to a sudden illness.
Russell L. Rinker, 90, of Victory Heights, passed away Saturday night, June 25, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare following a lengthy illness.
James “Jim” C. McCutcheon, 64, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Ruby E. Summerville, 98, of Strattanville, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.
Services have been set for Mary E. Ziegler, 73, of Oil City, who died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mary R. Strawbridge, 85, of Oil City, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her family.
Michel R. Horrobin passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Elaine J. Dalmaso, 78, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Samuel Arthur Saeli, age 81, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, following a period of declining health. He can now look under and around clouds hanging overhead in the blue sky for golf balls.
Patricia E. “Patty” Russell, 89, of Emlenton, retired Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District nurse, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Butler Memorial Hospital.
Kevin Leigh Porter, 66, of Rocky Grove, long before his time on earth should have ended, died at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Russell J. Smerkar, 75, of Lake Lucy, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Samuel Thomas Frantz Jr., 55, a resident of 169 Dakota Lane, Kennerdell, died peacefully at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of Penn Highlands Hospital at Brookville.
Arline J. Lang, 85, a resident of 1543 Elk St., Franklin died peacefully at 8:40 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Paul Hale, 88, a well-known, and much loved resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from injuries he had sustained in a fall at his home.
Grace Eleanor Remaley, 95, a resident of 1844 Hill City Road, Cranberry, died peacefully at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her loving family by her side.
Dona G. Dennis, 87, of Harrisville passed away peacefully Saturday, June 18, 2022.
A celebration of life in honor of Tim H. Keighley, who passed away on June 5, 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Strattanville fire hall, 441 Washington St., Strattanville 16258.
David Roger Varner, 28, of Callensburg, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a car accident.
Clayton W. Price, 41, of Titusville came into this world April 17th, 1981, and rode out of it June 15th 2022.
Mary Ellen Leavy, 85, of Clarion, formerly of Turkey City, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
