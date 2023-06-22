Lena Alfredamae Gracy Robbins

Lena Alfredamae Gracy Robbins

Lena Alfredamae Gracy Robbins was born in Oil City on Sept. 22, 1924 and left this life peacefully on June 16, 2023.

Her parents had immigrated from Sicily and settled in Franklin where Lena grew up, helping them run the Franklin icon “Gracy Fruit and Produce.”

Marilyn J. Luce
Obituaries

Marilyn J. Luce

Marilyn J. Luce, age 74, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly after a period of declining health on June 19, 2023, at her daughter’s residence.

Rebecca 'Becky' Nelson
Obituaries

Rebecca 'Becky' Nelson

Rebecca Nelson, most recently of Pleasantville and formerly of Titusville, passed from this life Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, surrounded by family and ready to meet Jesus. She died at home after a progression of cancer at the age of 81.

William M. Downs
Obituaries

William M. Downs

William M. Downs, 85, of Oil City, passed away Friday June 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH, after an extended illness.

R. Ray Ohl
Obituaries

R. Ray Ohl

R. Ray Ohl, 91, of Brookville died Friday evening, June 16, 2023 at Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.

Reverend W. LeRoy Jones
Obituaries

Reverend W. LeRoy Jones

Reverend W. LeRoy Jones, 89, of Magnolia, Delaware departed this life to inherit the place God has prepared for him on June 17, 2023 at Dover Place in Dover.

Margaret E. 'Peg' Carey
Obituaries

Margaret E. 'Peg' Carey

Margaret E. “Peg” Carey, 92, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community at Conneautville.

Ruth E. Hepler
Obituaries

Ruth E. Hepler

Ruth E. Hepler, 77, of Knox, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on June 16, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had resided for the past six years.

Obituaries

Joanne M. Strickland service set

A graveside service and interment of ashes for Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2022 will be held Saturday, June 24, at Grove Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Sandra Jones officiating.

Marjorie L. Renninger
Obituaries

Marjorie L. Renninger

Marjorie L. Renninger, 73, of the suburbs of Kingsville, danced through the gates and down the streets of gold on June 15, 2023.

Jerome J. 'Jerry' Judy Jr.
Obituaries

Jerome J. 'Jerry' Judy Jr.

Jerome J. “Jerry” Judy Jr., 84, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, with his family by his side.

Jeffrey A. Wolfe
Obituaries

Jeffrey A. Wolfe

Jeffrey A. Wolfe, 61, of Spartansburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his residence following a sudden illness.

Nina Rose (McGee) Harman
Obituaries

Nina Rose (McGee) Harman

Nina Rose (McGee) Harman was born May 30, 1935, and she went to her Heavenly rest on June 14, 2023. Nina was born to Fred L. and Annabelle Irwin McGee, and she was the last surviving sibling of her family. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris (Clyde Young), Ruby (Fred Sliter and J…

Brooke Pearl Schmader
Obituaries

Brooke Pearl Schmader

Brooke Pearl Schmader, 30, of Rimersburg, passed away early Thursday morning, June 15, 2023, in the comfort of her own home following a long, but strong bout with cancer.

Obituaries

Ruth E. Hepler

Ruth E. Hepler, 77, passed away on June 16, 2023 at Clarview Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

Obituaries

Barbara Ann Kirkwood Burden Clark

Barbara Ann Kirkwood Burden Clark, 93, of Seneca, died Monday evening, June 12, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. A full obituary will be published in Monday’s edition.

Leo C. Yahner
Obituaries

Leo C. Yahner

Leo C. Yahner, 79, a longtime resident of Franklin, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie with his family by his side, following complications resulting from a recent illness.

William L. Pollock
Obituaries

William L. Pollock

William L. Pollock, age 85 of Knox, passed away before arriving at the emergency room of Clarion Hospital late Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023.

Obituaries

Clara Rose Schmidt

Clara Rose Schmidt, 63, of Old Mercer Road, in Franklin, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Grace V. Gibbons
Obituaries

Grace V. Gibbons

Grace V. Gibbons, 91, of Franklin, passed away at 7:29 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.

Boyd D. Sharrar
Obituaries

Boyd D. Sharrar

Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend, Boyd D. Sharrar passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on May 30, 2023 at 1:35 a.m. at the Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.

Randy L. DeMarco
Obituaries

Randy L. DeMarco

Randy L. DeMarco, 69, of Marienville died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at his home following an illness.

Frances Brown Barris
Obituaries

Frances Brown Barris

Frances Brown Barris, 87, of Oil City, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday June 14, 2023 after a period of failing health.

Bob Stahlman
Obituaries

Bob Stahlman

Bob Stahlman, age 71, of Chambersburg, passed away Saturday evening, April 22, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Caleb Andrew Kiely
Obituaries

Caleb Andrew Kiely

Caleb Andrew Kiely, 31, of Petrolia (North Washington), passed away suddenly and tragically Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2023, in a vehicular accident in Eau Claire Borough, Butler County.

Marshall Henninger Young
Obituaries

Marshall Henninger Young

Marshall Henninger Young, 28, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at UPMC Northwest. Born, April 6, 1995 in Meadville, he was the son of David and Sandy Brawley Young Jr.

David Eugene Klasen
Obituaries

David Eugene Klasen

David Eugene Klasen, 66, of New Lebanon, passed away on Saturday June 3, 2023 at Wexford Good Samaritan Hospice with his sister- and brother-in-law by his side.

Lucy Ellen Collins Walters
Obituaries

Lucy Ellen Collins Walters

It is with profound sadness that the family of Lucy Ellen Collins Walters announce her passing on Friday June 9, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones.