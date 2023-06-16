Leo C. Yahner

 Contributed photo

Leo C. Yahner, 79, a longtime resident of Franklin, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie with his family by his side, following complications resulting from a recent illness.

He was born Feb. 11, 1944 in Spangler, Pennsylvania, a beloved son of the late Paul and Rosemarie (Farabaugh) Yahner.

William L. Pollock
William L. Pollock, age 85 of Knox, passed away before arriving at the emergency room of Clarion Hospital late Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023.

Clara Rose Schmidt

Clara Rose Schmidt, 63, of Old Mercer Road, in Franklin, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Grace V. Gibbons
Grace V. Gibbons

Grace V. Gibbons, 91, of Franklin, passed away at 7:29 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.

Boyd D. Sharrar
Boyd D. Sharrar

Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend, Boyd D. Sharrar passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on May 30, 2023 at 1:35 a.m. at the Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.

Randy L. DeMarco
Randy L. DeMarco

Randy L. DeMarco, 69, of Marienville died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at his home following an illness.

Frances Brown Barris
Frances Brown Barris

Frances Brown Barris, 87, of Oil City, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday June 14, 2023 after a period of failing health.

Bob Stahlman
Bob Stahlman

Bob Stahlman, age 71, of Chambersburg, passed away Saturday evening, April 22, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Caleb Andrew Kiely
Caleb Andrew Kiely

Caleb Andrew Kiely, 31, of Petrolia (North Washington), passed away suddenly and tragically Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2023, in a vehicular accident in Eau Claire Borough, Butler County.

Marshall Henninger Young
Marshall Henninger Young

Marshall Henninger Young, 28, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at UPMC Northwest. Born, April 6, 1995 in Meadville, he was the son of David and Sandy Brawley Young Jr.

David Eugene Klasen
David Eugene Klasen

David Eugene Klasen, 66, of New Lebanon, passed away on Saturday June 3, 2023 at Wexford Good Samaritan Hospice with his sister- and brother-in-law by his side.

Lucy Ellen Collins Walters
Lucy Ellen Collins Walters

It is with profound sadness that the family of Lucy Ellen Collins Walters announce her passing on Friday June 9, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones.

William (Bill) C. Greenlee Sr.
William (Bill) C. Greenlee Sr.

William (Bill) C. Greenlee Sr., 67, a resident of Franklin (Victory Heights), died peacefully at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health, with his family by his side.

Debra S. Best
Debra S. Best

Debra S. Best, 62, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.

Barbara J. Manross

Barbara J. Manross, age 90, of Seneca, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Oakwood Heights.

Linda Sollinger
Linda Sollinger

Linda Sollinger, 74 of Franklin, died Thursday June 8, 2023 at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh with her husband by her side. She had battled cancer for the past 9 years.

Lewis E. Ralston
Lewis E. Ralston

Lewis E. Ralston, 76, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly at his residence early Thursday morning, June 8, 2023.

Sandra L. Cozad
Sandra L. Cozad

Sandra L. (Braden) Cozad, 71, of Seneca, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Collins House in Franklin.

Duane Shannon Beals
Duane Shannon Beals

Duane Shannon Beals, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Kyle, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 due to complications related to Foix-Alajouanine Syndrome, an illness he battled for over 30 years.

Tina Marie 'Nene' Irwin
Tina Marie 'Nene' Irwin

Tina Marie “Nene” Irwin, 58, of Cranberry, died at her residence on Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023, following a lengthy illness.

William H. 'Bill' Williams
William H. 'Bill' Williams

William H. “Bill” Williams, age 95, of Tionesta, died on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Kinzua Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Warren.

Myra Jean Weaver
Myra Jean Weaver

Myra Jean Weaver, 80, of Meadville, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at Marquette Hospice House, surrounded by her loved ones.

Barbara J. Bailey
Barbara J. Bailey

Barbara J. Bailey, 74, of Shippenville, reunited with her husband, Gary, in Heaven on Friday, June 2, 2023, a day after what would have been their 55th anniversary.

David R. FitzGerald
David R. FitzGerald

David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.

Matthew James Burns
Matthew James Burns

Matthew James Burns, 63, of St. George, Rockland Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca early Sunday morning, June 4, 2023, following a lengthy illness.

Russell S. Stahlman
Russell S. Stahlman

Russell S. Stahlman, 95, of Oil City, died on Friday evening, June 2, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Samuel Harrison Weckerly
Samuel Harrison Weckerly

Samuel Harrison Weckerly, 79, of Parker passed away Friday morning (06-02-23) at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot, following an illness.

Karen D. Myers
Karen D. Myers

Karen D. Myers, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Earl F. Smith
Earl F. Smith

Earl F. Smith, 82, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

Robert J. Schupp
Robert J. Schupp

Robert J. Schupp, 97, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, after a period of declining health.