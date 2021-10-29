Leona Bickel services set

Leona Bickel, 94, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. A service will be held in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Michael J. Kopnitsky II, age 67 of Truittsburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Marietta June Stover, 72, of Cranberry passed away at home on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, following a brief illness.
Charlotte Dolores Rizer Fichtner, passed away, on Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville.
John Thomas Weiss, 46, of Knox passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Joanne A. McNany, 92, formerly of Meadville and a resident of Green Ridge Village, Newville, died there Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Dolores M. “Dee” Thrush, 87, of Clarion passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
J. Robert “Rob” Varner, age 58, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca following an illness.
Kathryn M. Osborne, 90, of Franklin, passed away in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Grove City.
E. Eugene Price, 67, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie after a courageous, 10-day battle against COVID-19.
Burton E. Haylett, 65, of Franklin, went to join his Lord and Savior in the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
John E. Brinker Sr., 87, a longtime Edinboro resident, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Hugh Michael “Mike” McClellan, 76, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, died on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after a long illness.
Jayne Elizabeth Uhlott, 63, of Oil City, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lawrence B. Brand, 76, of Lucinda, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dorothy Mae Weaver Haubrich, 83, of Franklin passed away quietly in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, 2021, while lying next to her adoring husband of 66 years.
Jane Doris Lander, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Kevin W. Berry, 62, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center following an illness.
Barbara C. Brenneman, 79, of Franklin, passed away in the morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Helen L. (Koziara) Wysocki, 96, a resident of 328 Pacific Street, Franklin died peacefully at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in The Grove of Greenville, following a period of declining health.
On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Jack K. Hepler, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at age 83.
Joseph J. Maslak, 97, a resident of 602 Grant St., Franklin died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Gladys Fulmer, 90, of Franklin, passed away at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Mary N. Spence, 92, of Merrick St., Pleasantville passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Blooming Valley.
Douglas Keith Marshall, 68, of Leeper, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Mon…
Rita Deligiannis, 89 of Columbus, Ga., and formerly of Franklin, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021.
Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely, 91, formerly of Topton; Franklin, Venango County; Allentown; and Brunswick, Ohio; died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, Maidencreek Township, where she resided since 2018.
Bonnie S. Hondel, 53, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Cheryl Elaine Levier Timblin, 74, of Karns City, formerly of Parker area, passed away Saturday evening Oct. 23, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Thomas George Sutley, formerly of Rocky Grove, passed away in his home in Huntington Beach, Calif., with his best friend Mike Machnik by his side on Oct. 1, 2021.
Beatrice N. “Bea” Spence, 95, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Gerald W. Dunkle, 83, of North Pine Grove/Cooksburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Anthony P. “Tony” Marterella, 56, of Gaithersburg, Md., formerly of Emlenton, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, Md.
Timothy J. “Tim” Hockman, 57, of Miola, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at his home.
Richard Lee Mong, 86, of Allison Road, Seneca, the retired president and owner of the former Mong Dairy Company, now Schneider’s Dairy, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Helen Ann Wagner, of Franklin, passed away, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.
Sally Kilmer, 74 of Franklin, passed away at her home surrounded by her family late Friday evening, Oct. 22, 2021.
John Craig McCoy, 68, of Polk, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at UPMC Northwest of natural causes.
