Leona E. McDeavitt, of Butler Township, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. at the age of 84.
Born Aug. 9, 1936, in Slippery Rock, she was the daughter of the late Horace E. Redmond and Margaret Stull Redmond.
Maxine B. Barr (nee Hart), age 83, of Twinsboro, Ohio, formerly of Rockland, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Mary E. "Ellie" Bechtel, 95, of Emlenton, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Aletha C. Mossburg, 83, of Vowinckel, died Monday evening, May 17, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.
Danae Nelson, 37, of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her loving family in her home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after a courageous and fierce battle with cancer.
Barbara Lou Plowman, 89, of Franklin, passed away at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
David J. Scanlon, age 74, Oil City, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
On Friday, May 14, 2021, Nancy Hrinya Tannery unexpectedly passed peacefully at her home.
Delores J. "Dee" Christy of Sandy Lake passed away at 2:10 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at UPMC/Hamot after a brief illness. She was 86.
Albert Richard "Dick" Daly, 77, of Titusville (Cherrytree Township), died Monday night, May 17, 2021, at Corry Manor in Corry.
Craig R. Irons, 64, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
William C. "Bill" Moffitt, 88, of Franklin passed through death into eternal life in Heaven on Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, at home.
Frank Alexander Olsofka, age 81, of O'Fallon, Missouri, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his residence.
Donald E. Socha Sr., 88, of Oil City, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at the UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh.
Janet F. Rose DeHart, 86, of Emlenton, passed away early Sunday morning May 16, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.
Wanda Lea Greenawalt, age 70, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, May 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Darwin "Shane" Koch, 55, of Carterville, Illinois, lost a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Carol Lorraine Lindeman, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), died Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.
David J. McCloskey, age 67, of Allison Park (West Deer Township), formerly of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, due to complications from a fall at his home.
Blake Reed, 79 of Grove City, formerly of Toby Township, Clarion County, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.
Robert E. Reitz Jr., 57, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home in Shippenville following a sudden illness.
Carolyn Eleanor (Applequist) Turk, age 90, of Oil City, died at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at SouthWoods Assisted Living in Titusville.
Ellen Jean Amsler, 88 of Knox, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of life/memorial service for Randy Barr will be held Sunday, May 23rd at Oil Creek Campground from noon to 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided and people may bring a dish to share.
Janet L. Hamm Logan, age 72, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning May 14, 2021, at her home following a sudden illness.
Shirley A. Snyder, of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully with her children by her side at the Greystone Country Estates, Fredonia at 5:35 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was 86.
Miriam E. (Mim) Steiner, 84, of Lucinda, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Nancy M. Cooper Wilk, 72, of Parker, passed away early Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at her residence of natural causes.
Ethel L. "Raine" Young, 57, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 8:31 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.
Barbara Freeman, 78 of Grove City passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Robert Martin Wareham, age 85, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home due to natural causes on Thursday morning, May 13, 2021.
Russell E. Young, 69, of Seneca, died at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a period of declining health. He was a dialysis patient for the last eight years.
Craig A. Brinker, 66, of Sligo, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital.
Ronald E. Snyder, 77, formerly of Polk, died Dec. 23, 2020, at his home in Philadelphia.
Emil E. Flinchbaugh, age 88, of Oil City, passed away at Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
