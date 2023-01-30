Leroy Clark, 77, of Polk passed away peacefully at home Jan. 29, 2023.
Leroy was born Feb. 25, 1945 to the late Irene Clark.
Leroy Clark, 77, of Polk passed away peacefully at home Jan. 29, 2023.
Bertha L. McElhaney, 83 of Franklin passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 surrounded by her family, at Sugar Creek Station.
Jill D. Rue, age 64, of East Hickory, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at her home in East Hickory.
Gerald Neil “Jerry” Dittman, 79, of Parker, Perry Twp., Clarion County, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Family and friends must say goodbye to Ralph H. Minich, 93, of Brookville, as he passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2023 following a brief period of declining health.
Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on Jan. 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.
Mae C. Allen, age 95 of Middlesex Twp., Valencia passed into the hands of our Lord on Friday evening, Jan. 27, 2023 in the comfort of her home.
Harold E. “Bud” Price, age 82 of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home following an illness.
Robert David Burnham of Corsica passed away peacefully on January 27 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Jeffrey Myers Crawford, 83, of Lowell Healthcare in Lowell, Indiana, a well-known former Emlenton resident, went to be with our heavenly father Jan. 21, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Jeff had resided at Lowell Healthcare since July 1, 2018.
Richard “Dick” G. Dillman, 87, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on May 16, 1935, to the late James A. and Minnie E. (Woodring) Dillman in Brookville.
Marcia L. Blair, 69, of Polk, passed away at her residence late Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023 after a long term illness surround by her family and her beloved Chihuahua, Angel.
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City passed away peacefully in her sleep after many years of significant health issues at home in the morning hours of Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Loren S. Miller, 73, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Jean M. McBride, 95, of Grove City, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2023.
Jay D. Klingler, 88, of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Tuesday morning Jan. 24, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center.
Marilyn A. Creacraft, 81, of Drake Hill Rd., Centerville passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center shortly after her arrival.
Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.
John L. Seelbaugh 75, of Hagantown Road Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023 at Clarion hospital following a brief illness.
Russel B. Wetzel, 89, of Parker, PA, passed away Monday evening January 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The family of Florence Brochetti would like to announce her passing on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Robert “Rick” R. McDonough, age 54 of Gloucester, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Jan. 20, 2023, with his wife by his side.
Charles W. Karns passed away of natural causes on Jan. 24th, 2023. He was a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born on Oct. 15th, 1933 to the late W. Harrison Karns and Mary Elizabeth (Sager) Karns.
Dr. Joseph A. Agnello, 105, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Richard “Dick” E. Highgate, 79, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at The Caring Place.
Ronald P. Conner, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Donna J. Knight, 80, of Seneca, died Sunday night, Jan. 22, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Bettijane K. Taylor, 99, formerly of Rockland, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 21, 2023 in Hesston, Huntingdon County, where she had been residing.
Doris M. Huegel, 87, of Venus passed away on Sunday Jan. 22, 2023 at home after a sudden battle with cancer.
Richard Reese, 75, of Knox, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.
Sara LouElla Brown, 92, of Butler passed away the evening of Friday Jan. 20, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Robert B. “Bob” Phenicie, age 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with his wife Paula by his side. Bob courageously battled Parkinson’s disease for many years, and over the last couple months he suffered from COVID complications.
A lifelong resident of Oil City, Donald E. Stillings, 84, died unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2023, at his home.
Robert “Bob” F. Andres Sr., 92, of Oil City passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 to be with his Lord and savior, and to polka dance with his late wife.
Arlene (Oakes) Myers passed away Jan. 18, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Dennis L. Coxson, who passed away Jan. 16, 2023, will receive a military tribute conducted by the Franklin VFW Honor Guard on Jan. 28 at the band stand of Franklin City Park starting at 1 p.m.
Barbara Lynn Gooding, 72, passed away Jan. 15, 2023.
Thomas “Tom” Craig Ferringer, 64, of Cranberry, died Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a long battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
Ronald “Ron” Eugene Mitchell, 68, went home to be with The Lord at 8:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Fred Fisher, 90, made the final addition to his curriculum vitae on Jan. 9, 2023. Fred was a world traveler and unique public servant.