Leslie E. Cochran, 56, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Oviedo, Florida.
Born April 20, 1965, he was the son of Donald and Miriam Cochran.
Lawrence Arthur-Paul Hannold, age 17 days, of Rimersburg went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda was welcomed into Jesus’s loving arms on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home after a seven-year battle with breast cancer.
Mary E. Bean, 72, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
Eva Jane Whitton Carson, 91, of Tionesta, passed away late Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022, at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.
David James Karns Sr., 69, a resident of 35 Murdock St., Franklin, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 6:03 a.m. in his home.
Blaine E. Donahue, 69, of Centerville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Robert John Kaufman, 36, of Belpre, Ohio passed away May 26, 2022, in Parkersburg, W. Va.
Nancy Finefrock-Campbell, 69, of Florida, formerly of Clarion, passed from ALS on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Fred Milton Bradish was born on Feb. 17, 1942, and went to be with our Lord Monday, May 23rd, 2022, at the age of 80.
Nancy J. Connor, 77, of Mayport, died Monday evening, May 30, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.
Richard F. “Rick” Adams, 63, of Polk, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, from injuries sustained from an auto accident.
John J. Jaehn, 46, and Rachel S. Jaehn, 40, both of Clarion, passed away late Wednesday evening, May 25, 2022, due to a motorcycle accident.
Angela M. McCanna, 63, of Rimersburg died Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Constance “Connie” LaRue McCoy, 87, of Seneca, announces her passing.
Roberta “Bobbie” E. Larrow, 65, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Erie, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Thomas Gary Strawbridge, age 75, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Doris Mae “Patty” Adams Hufnagel, 88, of Franklin, died May 1, 2022.
Deacon John Timothy Wren of Oil City died surrounded by his family on the morning of Saturday, May 28th, 2022, at UPMC Passavant hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.
Nancy Emanuele Ruby, 82, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Dora Belle Bearce, 96, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.
Mary E. Yockey, 87, of Seneca, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 27, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.
Harry Wayne Hart, 74, of Oil City, died at his home on Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022, with loved ones by his side, following a brief illness.
Rev. Jessica Lynn Wilson Cyphert, 32, of Lucinda, entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early Friday afternoon May 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Lou Carson, 72, formally of Franklin, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Nelson’s Golden Years in DuBois.
Ila Myers, 91, of Clarion, passed away of natural causes Friday evening, May 27, 2022.
Tyler Michael Goodman, 15, of Lickingville, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from injuries due to an ATV accident.
Thomas Dwight Knight, age 86, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, following a brief illness.
Robbin L. Yeany, 63, of Sligo, went home to be with her Lord and savior on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Shirley Kathyrn Cole of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Distant, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022. She was 90 years old.
Jack Allen Schultz, 81, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, resting peacefully in his home.
Edward Eugene Sharp Sr. died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his residence in Utica, Mississippi. He was 75.
Olive Mae Hetrick, 102, of New Bethlehem (Cottage Hill), passed away Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Ellen Mae Miller, 95, of Wentling Corners, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Marcella “Marcy” Johnson, 57, of Franklin, formerly of Hill City Road in Cranberry, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, from complications of an extended illness.
The Reverend William C. Miller, 74, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
William J. Book, 85, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at The Collins House.
Duane “Dewey” R. Woods, 42, of Shippenville, passed away loudly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, after a valiant battle with life.
Robert S. Wolbert, 62, of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Barbara E. McDonough, 83, formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Rolling Fields in Conneautville.
