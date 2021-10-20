Lester W. DuPont

A celebration of life for Michael “Mike” Fedorek of Oil City, will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Polish National Alliance located at 410 Seneca St., Oil City. Mike passed away Aug. 20, 2021, and he was president of the Polish National Alliance for 16 years.
Francis I. “Pete” Scott, age 87, of Endeavor, Pa., went to the Lord’s Care on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital, Titusville, Pa. He was born Sept. 20, 1934 in Tionesta, Pa., son of the late Walter and Ruth (Kiffer) Scott Jr.
Alice Mary Engel, of Oil City, dedicated her life to taking care of others as a certified nursing assistant, most recently with U.C.I.P. Alice died unexpectedly in her sleep of cardiac complications on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 61.
Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after a long, courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.