Lester Wagler

Lester Wagler

Lester Wagler, 87, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, left this earth peacefully surrounded by his family and sang his way into heaven Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.

Lester was born in Loogootee, Indiana on April 8, 1933, to the late Simon and Mary (Stoll) Wagler.

To plant a tree in memory of Lester Wagler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries

David P. Cherry

David P. Cherry, 72, of Rouseville, passed away in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Elizabeth 'Betty' Fleming
Obituaries

Elizabeth 'Betty' Fleming

Elizabeth "Betty" Fleming, 83, of Knox passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.

Gerald James 'Jerry' Seigworth
Obituaries

Gerald James 'Jerry' Seigworth

Gerald James "Jerry" Seigworth, 83, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday morning Feb. 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Obituaries

Charles Ellis 'Charlie' Urey

Charles Ellis "Charlie" Urey, 75, a resident of 626 Pacific St., Franklin, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in his home, surround by his family.

Lester Wagler
Obituaries

Lester Wagler

Lester Wagler, 87, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, left this earth peacefully surrounded by his family and sang his way into heaven Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.

Charles Joseph Finley
Obituaries

Charles Joseph Finley

One of Pennsylvania's sons and America's soldiers was lost on 26 December 2019, when Charles Joseph Finley passed away peacefully due to complications from Alzheimer's at age 92. He was residing at the Falcons Landing Military Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh
Obituaries

Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh

Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh, 62, of Cranberry, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a lengthy illness.

Mary Anne Wilkinson
Obituaries

Mary Anne Wilkinson

Mary Anne Wilkinson, 66, of Rocky Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Hamot Hospital in Erie after a brief illness.

Patrick J. O'Brien 'P.J.'
Obituaries

Patrick J. O'Brien 'P.J.'

Patrick J. O'Brien "P.J.", 60, of Henry's Bend, formerly of Austin, Texas, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Palms West Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida.

John T. Coleman
Obituaries

John T. Coleman

John T. Coleman, 72, of Parker, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence on Saturday evening Feb. 6, 2021.

Mona Rita Guth
Obituaries

Mona Rita Guth

Mona Rita Guth, 90, of Fryburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Redding California, at her daughter's home, after complications from heart failure.

Kyle Andrew Nulph
Obituaries

Kyle Andrew Nulph

Kyle Andrew Nulph, 32, a resident of 148 Gilfillan St., Franklin, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along Route 322 in Canal Township.

Sandra 'Sandy' Sharp
Obituaries

Sandra 'Sandy' Sharp

Sandra "Sandy" Sharp, a longtime resident of Oil City and Rocky Grove went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, after suffering, without complaint, for several years with congestive heart failure.

Loretta J. Salsgiver
Obituaries

Loretta J. Salsgiver

Loretta J. Salsgiver, 85, of Titusville, passed away Friday evening Feb. 5, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Obituaries

Kyle Andrew Nulph

Kyle Andrew Nulph, 32, a resident of 148 Gilfillan Street, Franklin, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along Route 322 in Canal Township.

Joan G. Smith
Obituaries

Joan G. Smith

Joan G. Smith, 88, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Friday evening Feb. 5, 2021, at Concordia of the South Hills in Pittsburgh.

John Henry Yeager Jr.
Obituaries

John Henry Yeager Jr.

John Henry Yeager Jr., 88, a resident of 665 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in his home with his loving wife by his side, following an extended illness.

Obituaries

Velma Faye Meals

Velma Faye Meals, 88, of the Caring Place, Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Nancy Arlene Young
Obituaries

Nancy Arlene Young

Nancy Arlene Young, 80, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 6:15 Wednesday, Feb. 3, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

Phyllis Irene Bean
Obituaries

Phyllis Irene Bean

Phyllis Irene Bean, 93, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Janet K. Heffern
Obituaries

Janet K. Heffern

Janet K. Heffern, 80, of Utica, passed away early in the morning at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Mary E. Smith Ritchey
Obituaries

Mary E. Smith Ritchey

Mary E. Smith Ritchey, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Melody Manor Personal Care Home, Kittanning.

Kathy Shirey
Obituaries

Kathy Shirey

Kathy Shirey, 67, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family after succumbing to a long illness.

Obituaries

William G. Collavo Jr.

William G. Collavo Jr., 86, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his residence at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Angela 'Rosalie' Swab
Obituaries

Angela 'Rosalie' Swab

Angela "Rosalie" Swab, 72, of Polk, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.