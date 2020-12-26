Lewis B. Baker Sr., age 92, of Elwood, Indiana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at I.U. Health-Tipton Hospital following a long, well-lived life. He resided at Miller's Merry Manor in Tipton for the last year.
He was born May 20, 1928, in Bolivar, New York, the son of Henry J. and Ella M. (Cossaboon) Baker Sr. Lewis attended Bolivar Central Schools in New York before serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Korea during the war, and proudly fought at the famous "Pork Chop Hill" battle; and he assisted in the early naming of "Old Baldy".
