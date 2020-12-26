Lewis B. Baker Sr.

Lewis B. Baker Sr.

Lewis B. Baker Sr., age 92, of Elwood, Indiana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at I.U. Health-Tipton Hospital following a long, well-lived life. He resided at Miller's Merry Manor in Tipton for the last year.

He was born May 20, 1928, in Bolivar, New York, the son of Henry J. and Ella M. (Cossaboon) Baker Sr. Lewis attended Bolivar Central Schools in New York before serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Korea during the war, and proudly fought at the famous "Pork Chop Hill" battle; and he assisted in the early naming of "Old Baldy".

Rhea Jean Knappenberger
Rhea Jean Knappenberger

Rhea Jean Knappenberger, age 100, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Bernard C. 'Slug' Snyder
Bernard C. 'Slug' Snyder

Bernard C. "Slug" Snyder, 85, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 22, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Stephen L. Knoch
Stephen L. Knoch

Stephen L. Knoch, 66, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Lida Jane Krug
Lida Jane Krug

Lida Jane Krug, 75, of Titusville passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of illness.

Thomas M. Moffett
Thomas M. Moffett

Thomas M. Moffett, 79, formerly of Oil City died at 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

Obituaries

Helen M. Paup
Helen M. Paup

Helen M. Paup, 86 of Venus, died at 2:58 a.m. Thursday Dec. 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Franklin after an extended illness.

Floyd E. Russell
Floyd E. Russell

Floyd E. Russell, 85, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

John Stephen Seefried
John Stephen Seefried

John Stephen Seefried, 70, of New Haven, Indiana, formerly of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Richard L. 'Rick' Burchfield
Richard L. 'Rick' Burchfield

Richard L. "Rick" Burchfield, 79, longtime fire chief at Cornplanter Township, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Glenn Royal Cowles
Glenn Royal Cowles

Glenn Royal Cowles, 91, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at the Caring Place in Franklin, where he made his home for the past 11 years.

Patrick C. Boyle
Patrick C. Boyle

Patrick C. Boyle, 83, of Paradise Valley, Arizona, formerly of Oil City, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in his home.

Vivian Kay Aaron
Vivian Kay Aaron

Vivian Kay Aaron, age 87, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville after a period of declining health.

Kay L. Allen
Kay L. Allen

Kay L. Allen, 71, of Franklin, passed away at 7:23 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, following an illness.

Marian E. Amsler

Marian E. Amsler, 87, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at The Caring Place from COVID-19.

Glenn L. Erwin
Glenn L. Erwin

Glenn L. Erwin, 82, of Seneca and Hill City, went Home to Heaven late Monday night, Dec. 21, 2020. He was a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin.

Helen Rose Mansfield
Helen Rose Mansfield

Helen Rose Mansfield, 86, of Oil City, died at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her children.

Carol Nonnenberg

Carol Nonnenberg, 76, of Venango County, died at 4:28 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at UPMC Northwest.

Jack E. Rodgers
Jack E. Rodgers

Jack E. Rodgers, 67, of Plumer, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by family, at his mother's home in Dempseytown, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Maxine Carlson
Maxine Carlson

Maxine Carlson, 92, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Shenango on the Green, her home of seven years in New Wilmington.

Ruby M. Baker Cummings
Ruby M. Baker Cummings

Ruby M. Baker Cummings, 79, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6:35 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Sugar Creek Station following a period of declining health.

Michael C. Himes
Michael C. Himes

Michael C. Himes, 61, of Cooperstown, passed away following a brief illness surrounded by family on Monday Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.

Thomas William Martin
Thomas William Martin

Thomas William Martin, 65, of Oil City, died at 5:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home, following an extended illness.

Helen Marie McElravy
Helen Marie McElravy

Helen Marie McElravy, 90, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Margie Jo Myers

Margie Jo Myers, 55, of Kane, formerly of Smethport, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in the UPMC-Kane Hospital.

Andy Chalot
Andy Chalot

The world lost a wonderful father, brother, friend and husband on Dec. 19, 2020, when Andy Chalot of Cranberry passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.