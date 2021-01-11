Lila Leona Breneman Rote Myers

June J. Zerbe, 93, of St. Petersburg, the mother of Clarion County Veterans Affairs Director, Judy Zerbe, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, Jan. 9, 2021, at Shippenville Heathcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Robert E. Heller, 84, a lifelong beloved resident of 834 Elk St., Franklin, former City of Franklin mayor, retired City of Franklin policeman and longtime City of Franklin community director, passed away peacefully at 1:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following com…
Arlowene D. "Muggs" Weaver, 80, a resident of 1497 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin, following a period of declining health.
Loraine "Reinie" Marie (Wedekind) Price, 72, of Brookville, formerly of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, due to complications of a rare neurological illness, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).