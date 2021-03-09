Lillian P. Daugherty, 98, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 17, 1922 in Polk, she was a daughter of the late Mark S., Sr. and Blanche (Muholland) McKinley. As a child, she attended the one-room schoolhouse, the McCune School, until she was 13 years old. She then attended Cochranton High School and then Meadville High School. Following her graduation, Lillian attended the Frankfort Bible College in Frankfort, Indiana.
Nora Michaels was a highly respected performer on the Seattle music scene. She is best known for her masterful renditions of Edith Piaf's oeuvre, in particular her one-woman, self-penned tribute, "La Mme Piaf," for which she became known as Seattle's Blues Chanteuse. Nora also performed with…
Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul, 84, of 1780 Patchel Run Road, wife of William A. Maul Jr., and retired Nurse of Oil City Hospital, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Every birthday Dad celebrated he announced his age as "older than dirt." Born on Sept. 2, 1947, Papa John Schneeberger was born to Beatrice Mae Holden and Pline Jason Schneeberger in Oil City Hospital.