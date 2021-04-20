Lillie Mae Costabile, 87, of Tionesta, passed away at home surrounded by family, on Saturday, April 17th, 2021, after a long battle with dementia.
Born Nov. 13, 1933, in Oil City, she was one of nine children of the late John and Mamie Stone Ruth.
Updated: April 20, 2021 @ 3:51 am
Thomas Chesar M.D., 55, of Oil City gained his wings Sunday, April 18, 2021, after a courageous bout with cancer.
Gerald E. "Jerry" Fonzo, 62, of Dallas, Texas, passed away early Saturday morning April 17, 2021, at Presbyterian Plano Hospital from complications of heart surgery.
Bonnie L. Hoover, 89, of Hoover Road, New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Betty L. Huffman, age 86, of Shippenville, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a period of declining health.
A memorial service Ruth L. Miller of Utica will be held Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at the Utica Presbyterian Church.
Ronald "Skip" F. Myers Jr., 73, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 17, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Joseph A. "Joe" Whitling, 53, of Oil City, died Sunday night, April 18, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
Andrea K. "Andi" Cowles, 59, of Seneca, died Friday afternoon, April 16, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.
Dean L. Carmichael, 88, of 9188 Route 322 Cranberry, (formerly of Rimersburg,) died on Friday April 16, 2021, at his home.
Richard J. Fugagli, 83, of Erie, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Sandra "Sandy" Lee Hasson, 60, of Franklin, passed away in her home in the early evening on Friday, April 16, 2021.
Larry W. McNutt, 80, of Franklin, passed away at 10:23 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville after an unexpected fall at his home on April 8, 2021.
Frank E. Payne Jr., 81, of Marienville, died the afternoon of Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
Twila Pennington Best, 83, of Parker, formerly of Eldorado, Butler County, passed away Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Among her family survivors is a sister, Myrna Pennington Dunlap of Sligo.
Dean L. Carmichael, 88, of 9188 US 322, Cranberry, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away at 8 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at his residence, following an extended illness.
Elizabeth Breene Gilger (Becky to her friends), 81, of Oil City, and Naples, Florida, died at 6:04 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Olathe Health Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas, following a year of increasing medical issues.
It is with heavy heart that we announce that Joan McCall passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 in Oceanside, CA surrounded by family.
Richard "Dick" E. Say, 69, of the Polk area, peacefully went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 8, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with heart disease.
Susan L. (Boocks) Moorehead, age 63, of Franklin, died Thursday morning, April 15, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, under hospice care.
A celebration of life for Donald R. Orr of Franklin will be held Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at Cooperstown Evangelistic Tabernacle with Pastor Mark Fultz officiating. Face masks are optional.
"If you carry joy in your heart, you can heal any moment". Carlos Santana
Conrad "Coon" Hill, 63, of Cochranton died suddenly Monday, April 12, 2021.
Walter Eugene "Butch" Mauthe of Oil City, 80, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021, surrounded by family.
Virginia L. "Ginny" Murray, 77, of Oil City, died peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family at 12:53 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
Dale Arden Snow, 80, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Willivine "Whoopie" Marie Snyder, age 78, entered into Heaven on Monday, April 12, 2021. She was reunited with her loving husband, "Jack" and her mother, Wilda, who she missed so much.
William A. Hart, 74, of Franklin, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home.
Penny L. Grove peacefully passed away at the age of 67 years on Friday April 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Ronald L. Baughman "The Rock #51", 79, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 10:15 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center following an illness.
Harry "Hook" Dunkle, 84, of Frogtown went to his eternal resting place Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his residence.
Eugene "Sonny" Harrison Grantz, 76, of Knox, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home.
Robert J. "Bob" Hollobaugh, 85, of Cherrytree, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
The Petrolia Masonic Lodge No. 363 will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. this evening at Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca for their departed brother, Will Wise.
Wilmer P. "Will" Wise, 85, of Franklin, Cranberry Township, died at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Tuesday evening, April 6, 2021.
Madalene J. Herbert, age 93, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning April 10, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.
David Richard Marchand, age 87, of Shippenville, passed away at his home Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 4:35 a.m. He was surrounded by his adoring family.
Ruth M. McElroy, 90, of Chicora, formerly of Emlenton, passed away early Saturday morning, April 10, 2021, at the Chicora Medical Center.
Gloria A. Eisenman, 77, of Strobleton passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
Edwin "Ed" S. Geer, 72, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
