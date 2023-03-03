Linda Darlene Botts

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 44F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr., 84, of St. Clairsville, OH passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born Aug. 7, 1938 in Titusville, a son of the late Kenneth Orlo Williams Sr. and Edith (Schneider) Williams.
Jean Marie Bajorek, 75, a well-known resident of 1035 Liberty Street, Franklin; and well-loved longtime Franklin Area School District elementary school teacher, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following complications of a stroke she suffered only days earlier.
Katherine M. Goreczny, 101, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2023 at Brevillier Village in Harborcreek after having spent the evening, throughout the night, and into morning with loving family members at her bedside.