Linda Darlene Botts

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 44F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.