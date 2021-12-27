Linda Garner, 71, of Grove City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Orchard Manor.
Linda was born Sept. 18, 1950, in Grove City. Linda graduated from Franklin High School. She diligently served Orchard Manor in Grove City for 53 years before retiring earlier this year. She was the smiling face that welcomed you at the front desk when you walked in.
On Christmas Day, 2021, Don David Lewis, of 70 Colt Lane, Clarion, passed from this life to the next. Don was born Aug. 4, 1932, to Floyd Lewis and Dorothy Elliott Lewis, of Williamsburg, one of seven siblings.
On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, Joan S. Kaltenbach, 86, of Lander Drive, Lucinda, slipped quietly from our hands and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her beloved husband, Joseph.