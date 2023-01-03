Linda Mae Bosley Tressler

Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence.

Born on June 23, 1958, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late James W. and Zenna B. Snyder Bosley.

Faye J. Lobaugh
Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties.

Alvin Leroy 'Mike' Best
Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best, 79, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Saturday evening (12-31-22) at UPMC-Pittsburgh following a brief illness.

W. Roger Wilson
W. Roger Wilson, 74, of Lucinda passed away surrounded by his family at the home of his daughter Jessica, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 after an eight-year battle with Parkinson disease.

Pamela C. Kelch
Pamela C. Kelch, a resident of 647 Forest Lane, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Michael Edwin White
Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 after a 13-year battle with cancer.

Edith Mae Fox, 69, of Waterford, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

Twilla Lorraine Snyder
Twilla Lorraine Snyder of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on Sept. 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard.

Luke Andrew Stroup
Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival.

Gary R. Boal Sr., 68, of Seneca, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 with family by his side.

Mary J. Green
Mary J. Green, 91, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Elk Valley Manor. She was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Philadelphia County, to the late John and Anna (Rollhausor) Terrify.

Sarita L. Trojanowski
Sarita L. Trojanowski, 73 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

Roy L. Sliker
Roy L. Sliker, 92, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Terry W. Mong Sr.
Terry W. Mong Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26th, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran
Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran, 84, of Titusville, formerly of Keely Road, Franklin, passed away at her residence at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family and faithful dog, Chole.

Dennis J. 'Denny' Droddy
Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy, 60, of Altoona, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare.

Sherry Mae Shontz Chappel, 86, of Anderson, South Carolina, formerly of Oil City, went to her heavenly home on Dec. 9, 2022. She died peacefully in her sleep at her daughter’s home after a year of failing health.

Tyler V. Trapano
It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Tyler V. Trapano, 27, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Robert W. 'Bob' Johnson
Robert W. “Bob” Johnson, age 96, of Cranberry, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his daughters and son-in-law by his side following a three-month illness after suffering a fall at his home in September.

Taylor Cotton
Taylor Henry Cotton, 83, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.