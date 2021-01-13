Linda Rose (Lehner) Brinker, 72, of Hawthorn passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home after a brief intense battle with cancer. Born Sept. 28, 1948, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Glenn "Jello" and Rose Esther (Butler) Lehner.
She married the late Gary Brinker on Aug. 29, 1969.
Linda Rose (Lehner) Brinker, 72, of Hawthorn passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home after a brief intense battle with cancer. Born Sept. 28, 1948, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Glenn "Jello" and Rose Esther (Butler) Lehner.
June J. Zerbe, 93, of St. Petersburg, the mother of Clarion County Veterans Affairs Director, Judy Zerbe, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, Jan. 9, 2021, at Shippenville Heathcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Robert E. Heller, 84, a lifelong beloved resident of 834 Elk St., Franklin, former City of Franklin mayor, retired City of Franklin policeman and longtime City of Franklin community director, passed away peacefully at 1:44 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following com…
Arlowene D. "Muggs" Weaver, 80, a resident of 1497 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin, following a period of declining health.
Loraine "Reinie" Marie (Wedekind) Price, 72, of Brookville, formerly of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, due to complications of a rare neurological illness, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).