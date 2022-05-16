Linda S. Baker, 71, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:22 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, in The Caring Place in Franklin.
Josephine Donna “Patty” Neese, 92, formerly of Foxburg, passed away late Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City while in the company of her loving family.
Linda S. Baker, 71, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:22 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, in The Caring Place in Franklin.
Patricia K. Scierka, 88, of Coraopolis and formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday May 14, 2022, at ProMedica in Greentree.
Benjamin “Ben” Ritter, 33, passed away the morning of April 27, 2022, at his home in Brentwood, Pennsylvania after a three-year battle with cancer.
Julius Otto Bihler Jr. “Bud”, 85 of Millcreek Township, Utica, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital.
Eric David Lutz, 49, of Oil City, died Thursday evening, May 12, 2022.
Grace Marie Shiner, age 61 of Shippenville (formerly of New Bethlehem), was born in Armstrong County on September 8, 1960, to Shirley Watt. She passed away after a courageous 22-month battle with cancer at her home in Shippenville on May 13, 2022.
Dr. Mary R. Hardwick, Clarion University Professor Emeritus and Theatre Director, died in Fort Myers, Florida, on November 3, 2021. She was 92 years young.
Joan K. Smith, 91, joined her husband and daughter in heaven on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Harry R. Detar, 80, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home following an extended illness.
Harry R. Detar, 80, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home.
Melanie S. (Turk) Connelly, 61, of Sandy Lake, formerly of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her husband and family early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at AHN Grove City in Grove City.
Joyce F. Zuck, 79, of Tionesta passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare after a period of declining health.
Gloria Gay (Kunselman) Sullivan, 49, of Oak Ridge, died Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.
George Zerres Jr., 78, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Cathy L. Neal, 74, of Brookville, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville following a brief illness.
There will be a memorial service for Paul and Lois Lauer at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville with the Rev. Harold O. Jacobson presiding.
Marlene Ruth Bickel, 64, of Franklin, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Bernard Baker, 89, of Kennerdell passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehab Home in New Castle.
Visitation for Karen L. Shepard, 65, of Seneca has been rescheduled for today from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home.
A memorial service for Claribel A. Fritz has been scheduled for May 18th at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Oil City.
Doris R. White, 86, of Franklin passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
William Walter Weaver “Bill” of Clarion, peacefully reached life’s end on the evening of Thursday, May 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Mary Jo (Frank) Dumbleton passed on Saturday, May 7th , 2022, after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.
Tammy Lee McChesney 58, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, in her home with her family.
Carolyn M. Lehman, 87, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at The Caring Place.
Shirley A. Graham, 83, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.
Raymond L. Schwab, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday evening, May 7, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
William H. Conn, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Carl Bialo, 88, of Oil City passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home.
Cynthia “Cindy” Kaylor, 59, of Harrisville, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center.
On the morning of Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Nola K. Riley passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years, in her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life is announced for Marcia K. Maul, 85, who passed away on March 15, 2022.
A memorial service for Paulette Zarichnak, who died Feb. 16, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at West Hickory United Methodist Church, 3509 Main St., West Hickory, with Pastor Kathy Dom officiating.
Dorothy W. “Dode” Ochs Clesi, 90, of Greenville, formerly of Lucinda and Oil City, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, following a lengthy struggle with dementia.
Louis W Kraft, MD died unexpectedly on April 7, 2022, of natural causes.
A memorial service will be held for Barbara Snyder Anderson, age 72, of Ramseur, NC, formerly of Polk. Barbara passed away on February 14th in Ramseur.
Ida M. “Mickey” Cubitt LaPlaca, age 100, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Rebecca “Becky” Ann Baker, 89, of Franklin passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab, Oil City.
Donald D. Oglesby, 92, of West Home Road, Emlenton, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Leaked ‘Take Me Out’ video shows naked Jesse Williams on stage of Broadway show
-
Justus Park bandshell coming down
-
Franklin teacher shares 'uplifting' experience on hunting trip
-
Iron Furnace Coffee to open soon in Franklin
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
25 indicted in drug case
-
OC OKs paving contract; Pathways home raises concerns
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
2 inmates found dead in South Carolina detention center housing unit
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 10
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Attention Please read ROMANS Chapter 1 in the Bible.
Elementary Teaching Position - Valley Grove School Distri…
Move in ready mobile home situated for convenience; 2 bed…
Shippenville - 2080 Golf Course Rd. between Pine City Rd.…
FOUND dog, Brindle & white Pit Bull, found May 7th al…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Used Appliances Now with a 45 day warranty! Whirlpool gas…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Schneider, Scarbrough shine in Berries' win over Keystone
-
Alcorn, Harmon lead locals at Redbank Invitational
-
Knights improve to 16-0
-
Orioles soar past Cardinals
-
Oiler boys crowned Region 3 track and field champs
-
Knights remain unbeaten
-
Knights, Orioles ink region wins; 'Cats top Oilers
-
Eagles rally past Oilers
-
Toland shines in Orioles' 7-6 victory
-
Knights blitz Wildcats for fifth straight
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 10
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 11
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 12
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 13
-
Man accused of fleeing after trying to break into house
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 14
-
New York state man killed in Route 66 crash
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 9