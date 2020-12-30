Linda Stull Masterson, 68, of Franklin left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 26th, 2020.
She is survived by her mother, Jo Masters of Franklin; brother, Frank Masters and his wife Jan Bartosik of Franklin; and her sons and their significant others, Joseph Masterson and his fianc Nanchaya of Thailand, Ryan Masterson and his wife Angel of Polk and Cory Masterson and his wife Sarah of Franklin.
Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well-known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.
Crystal Jeanne Gilbert, age 59, of Titusville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 while at UPMC Northwest. Crystal was born Jan. 4, 1961 in Oil City, to the late Leland M. "Buck" Gilbert Sr. and Jeanne D. (Williams) Gilbert.