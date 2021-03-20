Lindsay A. Kiskadden, 35, of Pittsburgh passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Born on Oct. 13, 1985, in Clarion, she was the daughter of Karen Wilson and Ted Kiskadden.
Janet Moyer, 86, of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, after an extended illness, with her family at her side.
Carol Jean Fischer Polenta, age 81, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
John C. Simpson, Jr., age 65, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 18, 2021, following a brave battle with cancer. He was a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend.
Paul L. Gyder, 90, of Peoria, AZ, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Forum at Desert Harbor in Peoria.
Kim C. King, 67, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
Sarah Jane Kenemuth Zaidi of Mercer Island, WA, known as Jane - or "Janie" in her youth - passed away at home on Feb. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family and supported by hospice care. Jane was 84 and the cause of death was late stage squamous cell cancer.
Betty L. Allio, age 82, peacefully entered her heavenly home Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Kathryn L Faller, 52, of Venus passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Norma "Gale" Smith, 84, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.
Lois May (Karl) Budzinski, age 91, of Livermore Road, Meadville, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.
Doris J. Davis, 85 of Huey, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Clarion Hospital Intensive Care Unit.
Kathryn S. McAlevy ( ne Isaly) of Oil City, died March 17, 2021.
Darlene Jane (Whitling) Fescenmyer Schettler, 81, of Knox, went to heaven Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Darlene passed away at the hospital surrounded by family.
Dale Weaver passed away peacefully the evening of March 17 at The Caring Place after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Marion E. Stewart Beck, 83, of Oil City, died peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Raymond E. Hawke Jr., 49, of Lehi, Utah, died peacefully following medical complications Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his residence surrounded by loving family and high school friends.
Richard W. "Dick" Keenen, 86, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home.
Evan Thomas Tate, 28, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early evening of Friday, March 5, 2021.
Fredric Ellis Adams, 98, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Ronald M. Bickel, 81, of Oil City, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
William L. Carey Sr., 81, of Cooperstown, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
June S. Fisher, 79, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home.
A private family service will be held today for Beverly June Johnson. However, if you wish to view the service, it will be available after 2:30 p.m. today on Beverly's tribute page at https://my.gather.app/remember/beverly-june-johnson.
Richard B. Nichols, age 59, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence.
Helen Mackinlay Wells, 88, of Sligo, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Alverda Kline Douthett, 100, of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Betty Louise (Sanner) George, 90, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.
Lorraine Girty, 66, of Oil City, formerly of Parker, passed away after an illness at UPMC Hamot on Saturday morning, March 13, 2021.
Vincent Thomas Hale passed away peacefully at home March 5, 2021.
Lily M. Krizon, 63, affectionately known as "Ms. LiL," of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Dakota E. Lipinsky-Braden, 13, of Franklin, passed away after fighting a long and courageous battle with his illness on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Tina M. Beatty, 54, of Oil City, passed away at 8 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, after an extended illness.
Eugene "Gene" Gulnac, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the late afternoon of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
"It's not how far you've traveled, it's what you've brought back"
Robert L. "Bob" Gesin, 87, of Shippenville, passed away early Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Frances V. Gilmer, 59, of Brookville passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Darl Hetrick, age 98, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 9, 2021, at the Kittanning Care Center.
Doris Louise Klingler, 93, Fairmount City, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.
