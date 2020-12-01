Lloyd Hartsuyker Jr., age 52, of Oil City, died Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a period of declining health.
A complete obituary will be published Wednesday in The Derrick.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..
Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 1, 2020 @ 6:21 am
Lloyd Hartsuyker Jr., age 52, of Oil City, died Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a period of declining health.
A complete obituary will be published Wednesday in The Derrick.
Arthur "AJ" Deitz, 73, of 11521 Route 58, Sligo, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Kenneth L. Douglass Sr., 77, of Eau Claire (Hilliards), passed away Sunday afternoon Nov. 29 2020, at Sunnyview Home in Butler of natural causes.
Florence I. "Jeanne" Hanst, 99, of Franklin passed away at 4:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at The Caring Place.
Lloyd Hartsuyker Jr., age 52, of Oil City, died Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a period of declining health.
Stephen David Osgood, 56, of Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in a sad turn of events, passed away unexpectedly while doing yard work at his childhood home, 177 McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough.
Lew Spencer Sturgeon, 87, of Mayport, died Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Penn Highland DuBois Hospital.
Jackie LaRue Cooney, 69, of Fisher, died Nov. 1, 2020.
A. J. Deitz, 73, of 11521 Route 58, Sligo, died at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
Elsie M. Seely Ghering, 87, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord Saturday afternoon at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Richard L. "Dick" McIntyre, 66, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a short illness.
Robert J. Womer Jr., age 63, of Cooperstown, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, as a result of COVID-19. He was born Sept. 21, 1957, in Oil City, son of the late Robert J. and Jessie P. (Gonzales) Womer Sr.
Barbara J. "Barb" Husband, age 74, of Grove City passed away in Allegheny General Hospital, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 9:55 p.m. following a one-month illness.
Patricia Y. Shearer, 76 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.
Richard L. "Dick" McIntyre, 66, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a short illness.
Nancy Ann Moore, 84, of Franklin passed away at 5:11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her children.
Wallace "Joe" Elmer Tarr, Jr, 73, of Erie, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
Floyd Joseph Woodford of Havre de Grace, Maryland, passed away surrounded by the love of his family Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the age of 84 years.
Raymond "Ray" Lee Cogswell, 70 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at AHN-Grove City.
Victor "Bruce" Deeter, 62, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, 2020.
Mary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.