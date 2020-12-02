Lois J. Greenawalt

Lois J. Greenawalt, 87, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Rimersburg, the daughter of Lyman T. and Dorothy B. (Henry) Greenawalt.

Karen M. Fischer

Karen M. Fischer, 68, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

John Patrick Eustace
John Patrick Eustace was born March 26, 1929, in Oil City, and passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio at the age 91.

Richard E. 'Ed' Gathers
Richard E. "Ed" Gathers, 87, of Shippenville died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in his home following a courageous battle with heart disease and Parkinson's.

Charlotte A. Graham
Charlotte A. Graham, 89, of Knox, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sligo.

Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Jr.
Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Jr., 52, of Oil City, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, following a period of declining health.

Richard 'Jingles' M. Klingensmith
Richard "Jingles" M. Klingensmith, 68, of Slippery Rock passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, after weeks of battling COVID- 19 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Helen Mae Shrecengost
Helen Mae Shrecengost, age 99, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 30, 2020, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville, following a period of declining health.

Betty L. Anderson
Betty L. Anderson, 72, of Knox, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.

Arthur 'AJ' Deitz
Arthur "AJ" Deitz, 73, of 11521 Route 58, Sligo, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Kenneth L. Douglass Sr.
Kenneth L. Douglass Sr., 77, of Eau Claire (Hilliards), passed away Sunday afternoon Nov. 29 2020, at Sunnyview Home in Butler of natural causes.

Lloyd Hartsuyker Jr., age 52, of Oil City, died Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a period of declining health.

Stephen David Osgood
Stephen David Osgood, 56, of Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in a sad turn of events, passed away unexpectedly while doing yard work at his childhood home, 177 McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough.

A. J. Deitz, 73, of 11521 Route 58, Sligo, died at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Elsie M. Seely Ghering
Elsie M. Seely Ghering, 87, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord Saturday afternoon at her residence surrounded by her loving family.