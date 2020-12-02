Lois J. Greenawalt, 87, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.
She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Rimersburg, the daughter of Lyman T. and Dorothy B. (Henry) Greenawalt.
Karen M. Fischer, 68, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
John Patrick Eustace was born March 26, 1929, in Oil City, and passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio at the age 91.
Robert William Hodge, age 70, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord, His Savior on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Richard E. "Ed" Gathers, 87, of Shippenville died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in his home following a courageous battle with heart disease and Parkinson's.
Charlotte A. Graham, 89, of Knox, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sligo.
Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Jr., 52, of Oil City, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, following a period of declining health.
Richard "Jingles" M. Klingensmith, 68, of Slippery Rock passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, after weeks of battling COVID- 19 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Helen Mae Shrecengost, age 99, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 30, 2020, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville, following a period of declining health.
Betty L. Anderson, 72, of Knox, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Arthur "AJ" Deitz, 73, of 11521 Route 58, Sligo, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Kenneth L. Douglass Sr., 77, of Eau Claire (Hilliards), passed away Sunday afternoon Nov. 29 2020, at Sunnyview Home in Butler of natural causes.
Florence I. "Jeanne" Hanst, 99, of Franklin passed away at 4:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at The Caring Place.
Stephen David Osgood, 56, of Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in a sad turn of events, passed away unexpectedly while doing yard work at his childhood home, 177 McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough.
Lew Spencer Sturgeon, 87, of Mayport, died Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Penn Highland DuBois Hospital.
Jackie LaRue Cooney, 69, of Fisher, died Nov. 1, 2020.
Elsie M. Seely Ghering, 87, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord Saturday afternoon at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Richard L. "Dick" McIntyre, 66, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a short illness.