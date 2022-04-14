Lois Ruth (Powers) Boyer, of New Bethlehem, slipped into the arms of Jesus at her home Tuesday, April 12, 2022. What a glorious Easter celebration she will have.
Born Aug. 3, 1947, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Dill) Powers. She was raised on the family farm in Boggs Township and was so happy to be able to visit the family farm again over the past year.
Timothy James Kay, 55, a lifelong Franklin resident, died peacefully at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Facility at Harrisville. Tim had been confined to convalescent care since suffering injuries in an automobile accident on June 11, 2004.
Shirley Jane (Crooks) Pence, age 97 of New Bethlehem, was born in Distant, Armstrong County, on March 8, 1925, to Clyde and Orie Bowser Crooks. She passed away of natural causes at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem on Sunday morning, April 10, 2022.
Guy W. Shoup, 93, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, a well known, long time, Emlenton and Foxburg business man, passed away late Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, while in the comfort of his home.