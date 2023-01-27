Loren S. Miller, 73, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Born in Oil City on Dec. 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Loren S. And Nellie Mae Mealy Miller.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..
Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 4:09 am
Loren S. Miller, 73, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Born in Oil City on Dec. 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Loren S. And Nellie Mae Mealy Miller.
Loren S. Miller, 73, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Jean M. McBride, 95, of Grove City, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2023.
Jay D. Klingler, 88, of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Tuesday morning Jan. 24, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center.
Marilyn A. Creacraft, 81, of Drake Hill Rd., Centerville passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center shortly after her arrival.
Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.
John L. Seelbaugh 75, of Hagantown Road Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023 at Clarion hospital following a brief illness.
Russel B. Wetzel, 89, of Parker, PA, passed away Monday evening January 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The family of Florence Brochetti would like to announce her passing on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Robert “Rick” R. McDonough, age 54 of Gloucester, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Jan. 20, 2023, with his wife by his side.
Charles W. Karns passed away of natural causes on Jan. 24th, 2023. He was a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born on Oct. 15th, 1933 to the late W. Harrison Karns and Mary Elizabeth (Sager) Karns.
Dr. Joseph A. Agnello, 105, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Richard “Dick” E. Highgate, 79, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at The Caring Place.
Ronald P. Conner, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Donna J. Knight, 80, of Seneca, died Sunday night, Jan. 22, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Bettijane K. Taylor, 99, formerly of Rockland, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 21, 2023 in Hesston, Huntingdon County, where she had been residing.
Doris M. Huegel, 87, of Venus passed away on Sunday Jan. 22, 2023 at home after a sudden battle with cancer.
Richard Reese, 75, of Knox, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.
Sara LouElla Brown, 92, of Butler passed away the evening of Friday Jan. 20, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Robert B. “Bob” Phenicie, age 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with his wife Paula by his side. Bob courageously battled Parkinson’s disease for many years, and over the last couple months he suffered from COVID complications.
A lifelong resident of Oil City, Donald E. Stillings, 84, died unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2023, at his home.
Robert “Bob” F. Andres Sr., 92, of Oil City passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 to be with his Lord and savior, and to polka dance with his late wife.
Arlene (Oakes) Myers passed away Jan. 18, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Dennis L. Coxson, who passed away Jan. 16, 2023, will receive a military tribute conducted by the Franklin VFW Honor Guard on Jan. 28 at the band stand of Franklin City Park starting at 1 p.m.
Barbara Lynn Gooding, 72, passed away Jan. 15, 2023.
Thomas “Tom” Craig Ferringer, 64, of Cranberry, died Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a long battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
Ronald “Ron” Eugene Mitchell, 68, went home to be with The Lord at 8:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Fred Fisher, 90, made the final addition to his curriculum vitae on Jan. 9, 2023. Fred was a world traveler and unique public servant.
Robert “Bob” Yarnell, aged 72, former resident of Oil City and Cochranton passed away on Jan. 14th, 2023.
Paul B. Flockerzi, 75, of Lake Lucy passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Roy E. Summerville, 78, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.
Daniel “Dan” E. Chelton, 74, of Dunkirk, New York, died Jan. 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Patricia A. Carmichael, age 89, of Cranberry, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Joseph R. (Dick) Bukolt, passed away at the Bay Pines VA, Hospice Center, Saint Petersburg, Florida, January 13th, 2023 at the age of 92.
Paul B. Flockerzi, 75, of Lake Lucy, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Susan K. Baker, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.
Patricia A. Kline, 86 of Shippenville/Pine City passed away Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.
Dr. O.D. “Doc” Crawford, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 surrounded by his two children Mike and Beth.
Michael Christopher Nicks of Crawfordville, Florida passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Dennis L. Coxson, 53, of Plum Twp., Titusville, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy illness.
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away Dec. 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday.