Lori Lee Zilafro, 58, passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, after a long struggle with her declining health.
She had been a patient of ManorCare Whitehall since the fall of 2020.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lori Lee Zilafro, 58, passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, after a long struggle with her declining health.
She had been a patient of ManorCare Whitehall since the fall of 2020.
In honor of Thomas A. Collins Sr., a memorial gathering for friends and family will be held at the American Legion Post 368, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, on Saturday, June 19th from 1 to 4 p.m.
Larry K. Dent, 72, of Oil City passed away at home Sunday, June 13, 2021, after an extended illness.
Dora "Pat" Ann (nee Young) Hiles, 85, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Christine Holly Johnson, 63, of West Central Avenue, Titusville, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, shortly after her arrival at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Esther J. "Et" Lewis, age 93, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Clarview Nursing home with family by her side.
Bonnie Jeanne (Shreffler) Ritner, 82, of Cranberry was called home Friday, June 11, 2021. Though she had many challenges over 40 years, she faced all of life with a strong faith, positive outlook and warm smile.
Robert James Stahlman, age 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an illness.
Lori Lee Zilafro, 58, passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, after a long struggle with her declining health.
A service to celebrate the life of Richard "Dick" Clark, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 E. State Road, Seneca.
A memorial service for Raymond S. Goodwill will be held Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m., at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.
Dolores Hastings, 79, of Cochranton passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.
A memorial service in remembrance of Lawrence F. Heckathorn is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. in the Christ Lutheran Church on Grandview Road in Oil City, with the Rev. David Oester officiating.
Everett L. Kerns, 88, of Tionesta, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Robert I. Moore, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, June 11, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Arlene Smith was born to Cecil and Edith Boardman on June 13, 1927, in Ripley Township, Ohio, the second of their four children.
Robert J. Stahlman, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Richard Vernesoni, 82, of Meadville, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Sunday morning, June 13, 2021.
An old Marine fought his final battle with courage early Friday morning June 11, 2021, at his residence, and surrendered to his Lord. James A. Bartley, 79, of West Monterey, Parker, answered the final roll call at his residence surrounded by loving family members.
Jackie "Jack" DeWayne Schwab, 78, of Salem, Virginia, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Monday, June 7, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Nancy Shoup will be held Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at the Marienville Presbyterian Church.
Robert D. Winger, Sr., 81, affectionately known to many as either "Cowboy" or "Bob", a resident of 225 Lamberton St., Franklin, died peacefully at 1:50 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.
Come join our celebration of life for Richard "Dick" Hirsch on Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at New Zion EC Church, 1195 Airport Road, Emlenton.
Mary Joanne "Jo" Petulla, 83, of Lady Lake, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell, 31, a resident of 316 Pacific St., Franklin died peacefully at 6:20 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Forbes Road Nursing & Rehab Center of Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Nancy C. Knapp of Clarion passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was surrounded by her three children and their spouses.
A celebration of life for Alex J. Arth Jr. will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the American Legion on Main Street in Clarion. Wear your orange and black.
Gerald E. "Jerry" Fonzo, 62, of Dallas, Texas, passed away early Saturday morning April 17, 2021, at Presbyterian Plano Hospital from complications of heart surgery.
Frederick W. Foster, 69, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Elizabeth Louise (McEntire) Kiser, 91 years old of Clarion, died peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Vickie L. Morris, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Monday June 7, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.
Stanley R. Rathfon, 81, of Leeper, died peacefully, Monday, June 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Alice L. Spence, 98, of Titusville passed away peacefully Monday, June 7, 2021, at Titusville Health Care and Rehabilitation.
William J. Sundo, 67, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.
Jerry L. "Dink" Turner, 66, of Titusville, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at his residence.
Diane R. Gilson, age 82, of Summit Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021, at UPMC Jameson in New Castle.
A celebration of life service in loving remembrance of Janice Hilton is scheduled for Sunday, June 27th at 4 p.m. Please join family and friends as we gather at the Wolf's Den in Knox to share special memories and pay tribute to a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Dinner will be served, …
Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr., 66, a well-known and well-loved resident of Polk, died peacefully at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, following a brief illness.
Stanley R. Rathfon, 81, of Leeper, died peacefully, Monday, June 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
William T. "Butch" Wiser, 78, of Sligo, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.
Sally Ann Wyant-Clark, 74, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.
The EVELYN R RUST family would like to express our thanks…
Lost 5 gallon bucket of oil and tool bag in the intersect…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Used Appliances GE black gas range $145. Crosley gas rang…
Last years horse hay - never rained on and barn kept. $2/…
2021 Venango County Dog License now available @ AGWAY, OC…