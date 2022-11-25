Lorraine Weckerly

Lorraine M. Weckerly, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, 2022 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she resided for the past few years.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1946 in Huey, daughter of the late Lawrence “Babe” and Alda Koch Elmadollar. Lorraine married the love of her life, Darl Weckerly, on June 11, 1966, and he survives. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Lorraine was a member of the New and Giving Way Chapel in Rimersburg, where her father was founder and pastor. Lorraine enjoyed crafting, singing, and music. She sang for many weddings and other special occasions for relatives and friends.